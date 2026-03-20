Sam Curran ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in Rajasthan Royals Squad; One star is Indian team's headache
Sam Curran ruled out of IPL 2026! Rajasthan Royals’ top 5 replacement options with T20 WC 2026 stats - all-round balance, pace, spin & finishing power!
Sam Curran Ruled Out of IPL 2026
Big Blow for Rajasthan RoyalsSam Curran has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a recurring back injury that requires extended rehabilitation.
Rajasthan Royals now face a major gap in their overseas all-rounder slot. Here are 5 strong replacements who went unsold or under-the-radar in the auction – all with proven T20 World Cup 2026
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
The Unsold Power-HitterDaryl Mitchell went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction despite his explosive middle-order record. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 245 runs @ average 40.83, strike rate 152.17 | 5 wickets @ economy 8.2 Perfect fit for RR: Big-hitting finisher + handy medium-pace + excellent death-over skills
Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)
All-Round Spin OptionThe Kiwi off-spinner and lower-order aggressor failed to attract bids despite his T20I pedigree. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 112 runs @ strike rate 168.42 | 9 wickets @ average 18.11, economy 7.05 RR benefit: Quality spin variation + dangerous batting cameos + reliable fielder.
Gus Atkinson (England)
Pace & Power PackageYoung England quick Gus Atkinson went unsold – a surprise given his raw pace and lower-order hitting. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 11 wickets @ average 19.45, economy 7.82 | 68 runs @ strike rate 142.86 Ideal for RR: Express pace on Jaipur pitches + handy No. 7–8 batting depth.Slide
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)
Proven T20 Leader & FinisherSri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka remained available after going unsold in auctions. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 178 runs @ strike rate 158.93 | 7 wickets @ average 22.14, economy 8.1 RR advantage: Clutch death-over hitter + useful medium-pace + leadership experience.
Wian Mulder (South Africa)
Emerging All-Rounder GemTall South African all-rounder
Wian Mulder stayed under the radar and went unsold.
T20 WC 2026 Stats: 89 runs @ strike rate 145.90 | 8 wickets @ average 20.75, economy 7.65 Perfect RR fit: Seam movement + lower-order power + excellent athletic fielder.
Why These Names Are RR’s Best BetsAll five players offer: Overseas all-rounder balance (pace/spin +
Proven T20 WC 2026 impact Went unsold/available - budget-friendly replacements Any one could fill Curran’s role and add fresh energy to Rajasthan Royals’ campaign.
Daryl Mitchell Perfect Fit
Daryl Mitchell is the perfect fit for Rajasthan Royals to replace Sam Curran in IPL 2026.Here’s why Daryl Mitchell stands out as a zero-risk, high-reward overseas all-rounder option:
T20 WC 2026 Performance: 245 runs @ average 40.83, strike rate 152.17 | 5 wickets @ economy 8.2 Proven match-winner under pressure, especially in the middle overs and death.
IPL Experience: Previously with CSK – knows Indian conditions, pitches, and the high-pressure IPL environment inside out.
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