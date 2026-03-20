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NewsPhotosSam Curran ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in Rajasthan Royals Squad; One star is Indian team's headache
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Sam Curran ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in Rajasthan Royals Squad; One star is Indian team's headache

Sam Curran ruled out of IPL 2026! Rajasthan Royals’ top 5 replacement options with T20 WC 2026 stats - all-round balance, pace, spin & finishing power!
 

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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Sam Curran Ruled Out of IPL 2026

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Sam Curran Ruled Out of IPL 2026

 Big Blow for Rajasthan RoyalsSam Curran has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a recurring back injury that requires extended rehabilitation.

Rajasthan Royals now face a major gap in their overseas all-rounder slot. Here are 5 strong replacements who went unsold or under-the-radar in the auction – all with proven T20 World Cup 2026 

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Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

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Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

The Unsold Power-HitterDaryl Mitchell went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction despite his explosive middle-order record. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 245 runs @ average 40.83, strike rate 152.17 | 5 wickets @ economy 8.2 Perfect fit for RR: Big-hitting finisher + handy medium-pace + excellent death-over skills

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Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

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Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

All-Round Spin OptionThe Kiwi off-spinner and lower-order aggressor failed to attract bids despite his T20I pedigree. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 112 runs @ strike rate 168.42 | 9 wickets @ average 18.11, economy 7.05 RR benefit: Quality spin variation + dangerous batting cameos + reliable fielder.

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Gus Atkinson (England)

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Gus Atkinson (England)

Pace & Power PackageYoung England quick Gus Atkinson went unsold – a surprise given his raw pace and lower-order hitting. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 11 wickets @ average 19.45, economy 7.82 | 68 runs @ strike rate 142.86 Ideal for RR: Express pace on Jaipur pitches + handy No. 7–8 batting depth.Slide

 

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Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

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Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Proven T20 Leader & FinisherSri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka remained available after going unsold in auctions. T20 WC 2026 Stats: 178 runs @ strike rate 158.93 | 7 wickets @ average 22.14, economy 8.1 RR advantage: Clutch death-over hitter + useful medium-pace + leadership experience.

 

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Wian Mulder (South Africa)

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Wian Mulder (South Africa)

Emerging All-Rounder GemTall South African all-rounder

Wian Mulder stayed under the radar and went unsold.

T20 WC 2026 Stats: 89 runs @ strike rate 145.90 | 8 wickets @ average 20.75, economy 7.65 Perfect RR fit: Seam movement + lower-order power + excellent athletic fielder.

 

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Why These Names Are RR’s Best BetsAll five players offer: Overseas all-rounder balance (pace/spin +

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Why These Names Are RR’s Best BetsAll five players offer: Overseas all-rounder balance (pace/spin +

Proven T20 WC 2026 impact   Went unsold/available - budget-friendly replacements Any one could fill Curran’s role and add fresh energy to Rajasthan Royals’ campaign.

 

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Daryl Mitchell Perfect Fit

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Daryl Mitchell Perfect Fit

Daryl Mitchell is the perfect fit for Rajasthan Royals to replace Sam Curran in IPL 2026.Here’s why Daryl Mitchell stands out as a zero-risk, high-reward overseas all-rounder option:

T20 WC 2026 Performance: 245 runs @ average 40.83, strike rate 152.17 | 5 wickets @ economy 8.2 Proven match-winner under pressure, especially in the middle overs and death.

IPL Experience: Previously with CSK – knows Indian conditions, pitches, and the high-pressure IPL environment inside out.

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Sam Curran ruled out IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals replacementsIPL 2026 overseas all-rounders5 players who can replace Sam CurranRR squad IPL 2026
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