Ancestral Residence Targeted in Magura Attack, Meet his pillar of strength

The ancestral residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain and Awami League politician Shakib Al Hasan in the Magura district came under a petrol bomb attack on Wednesday evening. The violence erupted hours after the veteran all rounder participated in a virtual media interaction addressed from Delhi by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Local police confirmed that unidentified miscreants vandalized the property and attempted to set it on fire, while eyewitness accounts reported that petrol bombs were hurled at the premises during the raid.