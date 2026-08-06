Amid breaking news from Magura of bomb attack at his house, learn more about Shakib Al Hasan's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir, her academic achievements, modeling success, family life and love story.
Amid breaking news from Magura of bomb attack at his house, learn more about Shakib Al Hasan's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir, her academic achievements, modeling success, family life and love story.
The ancestral residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain and Awami League politician Shakib Al Hasan in the Magura district came under a petrol bomb attack on Wednesday evening. The violence erupted hours after the veteran all rounder participated in a virtual media interaction addressed from Delhi by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Local police confirmed that unidentified miscreants vandalized the property and attempted to set it on fire, while eyewitness accounts reported that petrol bombs were hurled at the premises during the raid.
Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir first crossed paths in 2010 in England, while Shakib was playing county cricket for Worcestershire. Both happened to be staying at the same hotel in London, leading to a chance meeting that quickly developed into a deep personal connection.
Umme Ahmed Shishir earned her higher education qualification from the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in Computer Science. Born in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, she relocated to the United States of America with her family at the age of ten, combining academic rigor with an international upbringing.
To protect their growing relationship from premature media scrutiny and public pressure, the couple kept their courtship completely private for three years. Managing the physical distance between the United States, Bangladesh, and international cricket venues, they built a solid foundation before formally sharing their relationship with the public.
Shakib and Shishir officially married on December 12, 2012, in a private ceremony held at a hotel in Dhaka. Attended by close family members and intimate friends, the wedding marked the formal beginning of their journey together as one of the most visible public couples in Bangladesh.
Shakib demonstrated his intense devotion to his wife during a Victory Day match against India at Mirpur in 2014. When an unruly spectator harassed Shishir in the venue gallery during a rain delay, Shakib personally stepped in to confront the individual, a moment that highlighted his protective nature.
In addition to her computer science background, Shishir established a career in modeling and media. She has starred in multiple television commercials and high profile fashion campaigns, frequently appearing alongside Shakib as a popular commercial endorsement duo in Bangladesh.