NewsPhotosShikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
photoDetails

Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians

Many renowned players once wore the Mumbai Indians jersey before finding fame elsewhere. Here are nine such cricketers who passed through MI on their journey to bigger roles across IPL teams.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Players We Didn't Knew

1/10
MI Players We Didn't Knew

Many renowned players once wore the Mumbai Indians jersey before finding fame elsewhere. Here are nine such cricketers who passed through MI on their journey to bigger roles across IPL teams.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

2/10
Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2011 but played just one IPL game for them. He later became IPL's highest wicket-taker and a key player for Rajasthan Royals after moving on from MI.

 

Jos Buttler

3/10
Jos Buttler

Buttler began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians, where he was promoted to opener under Mahela Jayawardene’s coaching. He went on to become a top limited-overs batsman in the IPL, shining especially for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

4/10
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep started his IPL career at Mumbai Indians in 2016 but later made his mark playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He is known for his spin bowling skills and vital breakthroughs in the middle overs.

 

Jimmy Neesham

5/10
Jimmy Neesham

Neesham had a stint with Mumbai Indians before becoming a seasoned all-rounder internationally and in franchise cricket. His ability with both bat and ball adds depth and experience to any side he plays for.

 

Dhawal Kulkarni

6/10
Dhawal Kulkarni

Kulkarni played for Mumbai Indians in IPL seasons and contributed as a reliable fast-medium bowler in the deadly MI pace attack, helping the franchise in its championship pursuits.

 

Shikhar Dhawan

7/10
Shikhar Dhawan

Though Dhawan was primarily known for his exploits with Delhi Capitals, he had early IPL involvement including appearances with Mumbai Indians, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

 

Jitesh Sharma

8/10
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma, a wicketkeeper-batsman, was part of Mumbai Indians but gained more recognition later with teams like Punjab Kings, known for his promising batting and sharp wicketkeeping skills.

 

Dwayne Bravo

9/10
Dwayne Bravo

Bravo, the celebrated West Indian all-rounder, played a season with Mumbai Indians early in his IPL career before becoming a key figure with Chennai Super Kings, known for his death bowling and explosive batting.

 

Ricky Ponting

10/10
Ricky Ponting

The Australian legend Ricky Ponting was part of the IPL Mumbai Indians squad and played for them in the year 2013 bringing experience and class to the team before retiring from IPL cricket. He even captained them before setppeing down.

 

