SHOCKING! India's Win Percentage With And Without Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly one of India's most crucial bowlers. However, a surprising trend has emerged in India's Test match 

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Surprising Trend

Surprising Trend

Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly one of India's most crucial bowlers. However, a surprising trend has emerged in India's Test match  performance, showing a higher win rate in his absence. Here's exploring the statistics behind this phenomenon and its potential causes.

 

Test Matches Played

Test Matches Played

India has played a total of 48 Test matches with Jasprit Bumrah in the XI. In his absence, they have played 28 Test matches. This difference in the number of games provides a significant sample size to analyze the team's performance.

 

Matches Won

Matches Won

With Bumrah in the team, India has won 20 of the 48 matches. Interestingly, without him, they have also won 20 matches, but in a significantly smaller number of games. This suggests a shift in responsibility and performance among other bowlers when he is not playing.

 

Matches Lost

Matches Lost

The difference in losses is stark. India has lost 23 matches when Bumrah is in the playing XI. However, without him, the team has only suffered 6 losses, indicating a more resilient and balanced attack in his absence.

 

Matches Drawn

Matches Drawn

The number of drawn matches is relatively similar. With Bumrah, India has had 6 draws. Without him, they have had 4 draws. This statistic remains consistent, suggesting that the presence or absence of Bumrah doesn't significantly impact the team's ability to secure a draw.

 

The Win Rate

The Win Rate

The most telling statistic is the win rate. When Jasprit Bumrah is in the team, India's win rate stands at 41.67%. Without him, the win rate dramatically increases to 71.43%. This highlights a fascinating paradox in the team's performance.

 

The Bumrah Factor: A Double-Edged Sword?

The Bumrah Factor: A Double-Edged Sword?

While Bumrah is a match-winner, his presence can sometimes lead to an over-reliance on him. The rest of the bowlers might subconsciously wait for him to create opportunities, leading to a flatter attack. In his absence, the responsibility is shared, liberating the other bowlers to take charge.

 

The Rise of the Rest

The Rise of the Rest

The higher win rate without Bumrah is also a testament to the growth of other bowlers. Since 2022, players like Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and others have stepped up, delivering stellar performances in key series abroad. This depth in the bowling attack has proven to be a major asset for India.

 

Bumrah's Injury Woes

Bumrah's Injury Woes

Bumrah's frequent injuries have kept him out of action, and during those times, the team has showcased its ability to win without him. His absence from key tournaments like the 2022 T20 World Cup, 2023 WTC Final, and 2025 Champions Trophy has provided opportunities for others to shine, further solidifying the team's bench strength.

 

