Short-Term Leadership: 8 Players Who Captained In The IPL For A Single Match
Discover the IPL players who took on the captaincy role for just one match. From unexpected leadership calls to memorable victories and tough defeats, these rare moments highlight the unpredictability and drama of the IPL.
Dwayne Bravo – Mumbai Indians (2010)
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, a star player for Chennai Super Kings, led Mumbai Indians for one match in 2010. Unfortunately, his captaincy debut ended in defeat as Mumbai Indians lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Manish Pandey – Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021)
Manish Pandey captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in a league match during the 2021 season against Mumbai Indians, stepping in for regular captain Kane Williamson and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were both unavailable. Despite his efforts, Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn’t secure a win.
Parthiv Patel – Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011)
Wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel led Kochi Tuskers Kerala in a match against Chennai Super Kings during the 2011 season. However, his leadership couldn’t guide the team to victory.
Ross Taylor – Pune Warriors India (2013)
New Zealand batting sensation Ross Taylor captained Pune Warriors India for one match in the 2013 season. His leadership proved successful as Pune Warriors secured a win against Chennai Super Kings.
Suryakumar Yadav – Mumbai Indians (2023)
Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians for one match in the 2023 season in the absence of Rohit Sharma. His leadership was successful as Mumbai Indians secured a win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Axar Patel – Delhi Capitals (2024)
Axar Patel is appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals in 2025. However, he led the team in only one match in IPL 2024, which ended in a defeat for Delhi Capitals.
Jitesh Sharma – Punjab Kings (2024)
Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma captained Punjab Kings for a single match in the 2024 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Punjab Kings couldn’t secure a victory under his leadership.
Nicholas Pooran – Lucknow Super Giants (2024)
Star power-hitter Nicholas Pooran captained Lucknow Super Giants for one match in the 2024 season in the absence of KL Rahul. He led the team to a comfortable victory against Punjab Kings.
