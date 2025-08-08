Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2942808https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/shreyas-iyers-return-all-but-confirmed-5-players-he-could-replace-in-indias-test-and-t20i-squads-2942808
NewsPhotosShreyas Iyer's Return All But Confirmed: 5 Players He Could Replace In India's Test And T20I Squads
photoDetails

Shreyas Iyer's Return All But Confirmed: 5 Players He Could Replace In India's Test And T20I Squads

Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of a comeback to India’s Test and T20I squads after dominating in ODIs and IPL 2025. Selectors now see Iyer as an all-format solution for India’s middle order, especially ahead of the Asia Cup and West Indies Test series. His comeback is expected to bring stability and experience, especially on spin-friendly tracks where India has struggled lately. Here are 5 players that he can replace-

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Shreyas All Set To Return

1/9
Shreyas All Set To Return

Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of a comeback to India’s Test and T20I squads after dominating in ODIs and IPL 2025. Selectors now see Iyer as an all-format solution for India’s middle order, especially ahead of the Asia Cup and West Indies Test series. His comeback is expected to bring stability and experience, especially on spin-friendly tracks where India has struggled lately. Here are 5 players that he can replace-

 

Follow Us

Karun Nair

2/9
Karun Nair

Karun Nair’s Test recall was a surprise, but he hasn’t produced big scores recently. Iyer’s superior experience and proven temperament under pressure make him a strong contender for this middle-order spot. A change here would fortify India’s lineup ahead of the West Indies series. Nair's career seems all but over.

 

Follow Us

Sai Sudharsan

3/9
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan, though talented, is still finding his feet at the international level. He had an average England tour and thus selectors can bring in iyer. India’s management wants a steady hand in the middle, especially against high-quality spin attacks.

 

Follow Us

Abhimanyu Easwaran

4/9
Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a reliable opener in domestic circuits but still hasn't been given a chance. As the past suggests it could be possible that India ommits Abhimanyu in the squad for an Iyer. Iyer’s return offers flexibility, he can slot in at No. 3 or 5, providing vital solidity and run-scoring ability. His experience and recent form make him a safer bet for key home assignments.

 

Follow Us

Tilak Varma

5/9
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma’s IPL numbers have dipped, and he has not made a significant mark at the international level this year. Iyer’s explosive IPL 2025 campaign (604 runs) and Champions Trophy success demonstrate his readiness for the T20I middle order. He adds power, composure, and finishing prowess T20Is demand.

 

Follow Us

Rinku Singh

6/9
Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh’s role could be affected as Hardik Pandya can move down one spot, offering extra bowling depth.Iyer’s experience and ability to anchor or accelerate fit perfectly with India’s T20 strategy for the Asia Cup. A reshuffle strengthens India’s middle order with both stability and firepower.

 

Follow Us

Iyer Breaks The Door

7/9
Iyer Breaks The Door

Iyer kickstarted this season by scoring 181 runs in 3 ODIs against England. He was India’s top run-scorer in the Champions Trophy (243 runs), crucial for the team’s title success. As captain, he powered the Punjab Kings to the IPL final, amassing 604 runs in one of his best ever campaigns.

 

 

Follow Us

Selectors’ Rationale

8/9
Selectors’ Rationale

Selectors are looking for “class and experience” in India’s middle order after missing out during the England tour. Iyer’s spin play and big-match credentials make him indispensable for the upcoming home fixtures. The focus is on addressing past collapses and preparing for competitive campaigns across both formats.

 

Follow Us

Squad Impact and Outlook

9/9
Squad Impact and Outlook

Shreyas Iyer’s all-format recall signals India’s intent to reinforce the batting order with experience and recent form. His presence is expected to resolve middle-order woes, offering flexibility in both Tests and T20Is. Selectors consider this move vital for the Asia Cup, West Indies Test series, and the broader home season.

 

Follow Us
Shreyas Iyer comebackShreyas Iyer returnIndia Test squad 2025India T20I squad 2025Asia Cup 2025 India squadWest Indies Test series IndiaShreyas Iyer IPL 2025Punjab Kings captain Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer batting formIndia Cricket NewsIndia cricket team updatesIndian cricket middle orderShreyas Iyer stats 2025Shreyas Iyer Champions Trophy 2025IPL 2025 top scorersIndia cricket selectors decisionsShreyas Iyer ODI performanceIndia cricket spin battingShreyas Iyer Test debutKarun Nair replacementSai Sudharsan replacementAbhimanyu Easwaran replacementTilak Varma IPL 2025Rinku Singh T20 IndiaHardik Pandya batting orderIndia cricket squad changesShreyas Iyer middle orderIndia Asia Cup T20 squadIndia Test team newsShreyas Iyer big match playerIndia cricket team strategy 2025Shreyas Iyer captaincy Punjab KingsIPL 2025 finals Punjab KingsShreyas Iyer run tally IPL 2025India cricket upcoming seriesAsia Cup UAE 2025 scheduleIndia Test series West Indie
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...
camera icon15
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 10,50,00,00,000 Empire: BCCI Earnings, IPL, Car, Business And More - Check Million Dollar Journey
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Adhila & Noora, Muslim Same-Sex Couple From Saudi Arabia Who Fled Home Fought In Kerala HC- Know All About Their Love Story
camera icon9
title
athletes on OnlyFans
Tymal Mills To Paige Vanzant : Top 8 Athletes On Adult Site 'OnlyFans', Earned More in 24 Hours Than Their Whole Career
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….
NEWS ON ONE CLICK