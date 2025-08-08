Shreyas Iyer's Return All But Confirmed: 5 Players He Could Replace In India's Test And T20I Squads
Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of a comeback to India’s Test and T20I squads after dominating in ODIs and IPL 2025. Selectors now see Iyer as an all-format solution for India’s middle order, especially ahead of the Asia Cup and West Indies Test series. His comeback is expected to bring stability and experience, especially on spin-friendly tracks where India has struggled lately. Here are 5 players that he can replace-
Shreyas All Set To Return
Karun Nair
Karun Nair’s Test recall was a surprise, but he hasn’t produced big scores recently. Iyer’s superior experience and proven temperament under pressure make him a strong contender for this middle-order spot. A change here would fortify India’s lineup ahead of the West Indies series. Nair's career seems all but over.
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan, though talented, is still finding his feet at the international level. He had an average England tour and thus selectors can bring in iyer. India’s management wants a steady hand in the middle, especially against high-quality spin attacks.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a reliable opener in domestic circuits but still hasn't been given a chance. As the past suggests it could be possible that India ommits Abhimanyu in the squad for an Iyer. Iyer’s return offers flexibility, he can slot in at No. 3 or 5, providing vital solidity and run-scoring ability. His experience and recent form make him a safer bet for key home assignments.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma’s IPL numbers have dipped, and he has not made a significant mark at the international level this year. Iyer’s explosive IPL 2025 campaign (604 runs) and Champions Trophy success demonstrate his readiness for the T20I middle order. He adds power, composure, and finishing prowess T20Is demand.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh’s role could be affected as Hardik Pandya can move down one spot, offering extra bowling depth.Iyer’s experience and ability to anchor or accelerate fit perfectly with India’s T20 strategy for the Asia Cup. A reshuffle strengthens India’s middle order with both stability and firepower.
Iyer Breaks The Door
Iyer kickstarted this season by scoring 181 runs in 3 ODIs against England. He was India’s top run-scorer in the Champions Trophy (243 runs), crucial for the team’s title success. As captain, he powered the Punjab Kings to the IPL final, amassing 604 runs in one of his best ever campaigns.
Selectors’ Rationale
Selectors are looking for “class and experience” in India’s middle order after missing out during the England tour. Iyer’s spin play and big-match credentials make him indispensable for the upcoming home fixtures. The focus is on addressing past collapses and preparing for competitive campaigns across both formats.
Squad Impact and Outlook
Shreyas Iyer’s all-format recall signals India’s intent to reinforce the batting order with experience and recent form. His presence is expected to resolve middle-order woes, offering flexibility in both Tests and T20Is. Selectors consider this move vital for the Asia Cup, West Indies Test series, and the broader home season.
