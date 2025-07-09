Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929413https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/shubman-gill-and-sara-tendulkar-spotted-together-at-yuvraj-singhs-event-reignites-dating-rumours-2929413
NewsPhotosShubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours
photoDetails

Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together at Yuvraj Singh’s charity event in London, reigniting dating rumours. Sara attended the gala with her parents after returning from a work trip to Zurich.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Viral Moment: Sara & Shubman Together

1/8
Viral Moment: Sara & Shubman Together

A photo of Sara and Shubman at the same event quickly went viral, reigniting speculation about their relationship.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together Again!

2/8
Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together Again!

The rumored couple turned heads at Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWeCan’ charity event in London, sparking dating buzz once more.

 

Follow Us

Sara Tendulkar Returns from Zurich

3/8
Sara Tendulkar Returns from Zurich

Fresh from a stylish work-and-leisure trip to Zurich, Sara made a stunning appearance at the London event.

 

Follow Us

Sara In The Same Event

4/8
Sara In The Same Event

Shubman Gill, along with fellow Indian teammates, was also present at the gala ahead of their 3rd Test against England. Sara was also there thus the spotlight on them had to be there.

 

 

Follow Us

Sara’s Swiss Escapade Goes Viral

5/8
Sara’s Swiss Escapade Goes Viral

Before the London appearance, Sara shared scenic glimpses from Zurich, capturing hearts on Instagram.

 

Follow Us

Fun Times In Zurich With Friends

6/8
Fun Times In Zurich With Friends

From exploring the streets to partying with friends, Sara’s Zurich diary was full of candid and musical moments.

 

Follow Us

Sara Joins Parents At YouWeCan Gala

7/8
Sara Joins Parents At YouWeCan Gala

Sara attended the event with her legendary father Sachin Tendulkar and mother Anjali, showing support for Yuvraj’s foundation.

 

Follow Us

Sara Was In Zurich For A Global Youth Event

8/8
Sara Was In Zurich For A Global Youth Event

She was attending Julius Baer’s Young Partners Programme between June 29 and July 5, a blend of business and global networking.

 

Follow Us
Shubman GillSara TendulkarShubman Gill Sara TendulkarShubman Gill datingsara Tendulkar datingShubman Gill Sara Tendulkar relationshipShubman Gill sara tendulkar spotted togetherYuvraj Singh YouWeCan eventYouWeCan charity event LondonShubman Gill charity eventSara Tendulkar Zurich tripSara Tendulkar instagramSara Tendulkar Zurich picturesSara Tendulkar travelShubman Gill Team IndiaIndia vs England Test 2025Shubman Gill London eventSara Tendulkar parentsSachin tendulkar daughterAnjali TendulkarSara Tendulkar YouWeCan foundationYuvraj Singh charitySara Tendulkar Julius Baer eventJulius Baer Young Partners ProgrammeShubman Gill viral photoSara Tendulkar viral photoIndian cricket team 2025Shubman Gill cricketSara Tendulkar updatesShubman Gill latest newsSara Tendulkar lifestyleSara Tendulkar travel diaryShubman Gill Sara Tendulkar dating rumoursSara Tendulkar LondonShubman Gill LondonIndian cricketer Shubman GillSara Tendulkar news 2025Sara
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Richest Man In Nepal: Only Billionaire In Country, Inspired By Ratan Tata, His Business Is….—Find Out His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Mango desserts
Mango Mania: 7 Must-Try Mango Desserts From Across The Globe Before The Season Ends
camera icon14
title
Himachal travel guide
9 Hidden Hill Getaways In Himachal That Come Alive During Monsoons - Number 7 Is A Magical Fairyland!
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
camera icon7
title
elephant trails India
Elephant Trails: 7 Places In India Where You Can Walk With Giants
NEWS ON ONE CLICK