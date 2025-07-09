Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours
Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together at Yuvraj Singh’s charity event in London, reigniting dating rumours. Sara attended the gala with her parents after returning from a work trip to Zurich.
Viral Moment: Sara & Shubman Together
A photo of Sara and Shubman at the same event quickly went viral, reigniting speculation about their relationship.
Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together Again!
The rumored couple turned heads at Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWeCan’ charity event in London, sparking dating buzz once more.
Sara Tendulkar Returns from Zurich
Fresh from a stylish work-and-leisure trip to Zurich, Sara made a stunning appearance at the London event.
Sara In The Same Event
Shubman Gill, along with fellow Indian teammates, was also present at the gala ahead of their 3rd Test against England. Sara was also there thus the spotlight on them had to be there.
Sara’s Swiss Escapade Goes Viral
Before the London appearance, Sara shared scenic glimpses from Zurich, capturing hearts on Instagram.
Fun Times In Zurich With Friends
From exploring the streets to partying with friends, Sara’s Zurich diary was full of candid and musical moments.
Sara Joins Parents At YouWeCan Gala
Sara attended the event with her legendary father Sachin Tendulkar and mother Anjali, showing support for Yuvraj’s foundation.
Sara Was In Zurich For A Global Youth Event
She was attending Julius Baer’s Young Partners Programme between June 29 and July 5, a blend of business and global networking.
Trending Photos