Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli’s 2016 Magic: 1,800+ Runs in Just 7 Months In 3 Different Formats
Here's a look at two of Indian cricket's most spectacular years. In 2016, Virat Kohli set an impossible standard for batting across all formats. Now, a decade later, Shubman Gill is having a year that seems to be echoing that very same benchmark.
Baton Passes
Here's a look at two of Indian cricket's most spectacular years. In 2016, Virat Kohli set an impossible standard for batting across all formats. Now, a decade later, Shubman Gill is having a year that seems to be echoing that very same benchmark, showcasing a similar level of multi-format dominance and consistency.
ODI Greatness
In 2016, Virat Kohli was a dominant force in ODIs, amassing a staggering 739 runs in just 10 innings. A decade later, Shubman Gill delivered a similar performance on a smaller stage, scoring a magnificent 447 runs in the Champions Trophy. Both performances showcased a relentless ability to score runs under pressure.
IPL Dominance
The T20 format saw both players at the peak of their powers in their respective years. In 2016, Virat Kohli set the IPL alight with an incredible 641 runs, including four centuries. In 2025, Shubman Gill followed suit, scoring a brilliant 650 runs to lead his team from the front, proving his mettle in the high-pressure league.
Test Match Prowess
The long format of the game also saw a similar level of excellence. Virat Kohli had a magnificent 2016, scoring a massive 1215 runs over 18 innings. Shubman Gill’s Test performance in 2025 was equally brilliant in a single series, as he scored a phenomenal 754 runs against England, showcasing his prowess in red-ball cricket.
The Golden Standard of 2016
Virat Kohli's 2016 stands as a golden standard in cricket, a year where he shattered records and redefined consistency. His collective performances across ODIs, T20Is, and Tests remain a benchmark for batting excellence. It was a period that saw him elevate his game to a level few have ever reached.
New Era Begins
While Kohli's 2016 stands alone, Shubman Gill's 2025 is a powerful echo of that same multi-format brilliance. His ability to perform with exceptional skill across different formats and pressure situations is a testament to his class. His monumental Test series against England is a perfect example of his ability to excel on the biggest stage.
A Legacy of All-Format Excellence
Both players have shown a remarkable ability to adapt and dominate across all three formats of the game. Their incredible years are defined not just by the sheer volume of runs, but by their unflinching consistency and hunger for big scores. They are a true embodiment of the modern, all-format batsman.
Still 5 Months Left
While Virat amassed 2,595 runs in international cricket in 2016 and 973 runs in IPL, Shubman has big shoes to fill but still has 5 months left in the year to score more runs.
Trending Photos