Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948950https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/shubman-gill-to-lead-all-3-formats-6-potential-leaders-bcci-ignored-shreyas-iyer-rishabh-pant-and-2948950
NewsPhotosShubman Gill To Lead INDIA ALL 3 Formats : 6 Potential Leaders BCCI Ignored, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant And...
photoDetails

Shubman Gill To Lead INDIA ALL 3 Formats : 6 Potential Leaders BCCI Ignored, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant And...

Gill is now T20I Vice-Captain after the Asia Cup squad announcement and Test captain. He will soon be ODI captain as selectors are grooming him to be the ultimate leader. Here are 6 players' leadership potentials BCCI ignored.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Shubman Gill to lead all 3 formats

1/9
Shubman Gill to lead all 3 formats

Gill is now T20I Vice-Captain after the Asia Cup squad announcement and Test captain. He will soon be ODI captain as selectors are grooming him to be the ultimate leader. Here are 6 players' leadership potentials BCCI ignored.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer

2/9
Shreyas Iyer

Biggest name that has been ignored and will always be a story of what ifs is Shreyas Iyer. Iyer made KKR champions in 2024 and took Punjab Kings to a final after a decade. He is an astute leader and could have been made T20I skipper.

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah

3/9
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit could have been a Test captain and T20I captain too but his workload management came in the way. Included in the Asia Cup squad, Bumrah remains a key pace bowler. However, workload management is critical, and his leadership potential has not been highlighted compared to others.

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant

4/9
Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants skipper was the frontrunner to be India's Test captain but Gill got the role. Pant is sidelined due to injury for Asia Cup but is seen as a future leader. His aggressive style and wicketkeeping skills boost India’s balance though his captaincy chances remain delayed.

 

Follow Us

Axar Patel

5/9
Axar Patel

Axar has been consistently overlooked for leadership roles by BCCI despite strong contributions with all-round skills and calm demeanor, especially in key matches. He lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 was India's vc in South Africa T20I series but has now been removed.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul

6/9
KL Rahul

Once a probable leader, KL Rahul has missed selection in recent T20 squads and Asia Cup, showing a dip in form and fitness affecting his leadership prospects. He was once a skipper in Tests And ODIS but now is nowhere in the frame.

 

Follow Us

Sanju Samson

7/9
Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson shares wicketkeeping duties and offers explosive batting but has not been groomed for leadership by the selectors, despite his evident potential and IPL successes.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill Test Record

8/9
Shubman Gill Test Record

Gill’s Test captaincy record in England: 2 wins, 2 losses in the recent 5-match series, showcasing his calm leadership under pressure in challenging overseas conditions. He showed in England why he deserved the Test Cap.

 

Follow Us

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad

9/9
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

 

Follow Us
Shubman Gill captainShubman Gill all-format captainShubman Gill T20I vice-captainShubman Gill Test captainShubman Gill ODI captain futureBCCI leadership choicesIndia Asia Cup 2025 squadShreyas Iyer leadershipShreyas Iyer IPL performanceJasprit Bumrah leadership potentialJasprit Bumrah Asia Cup squadRishabh Pant future captainrishabh pant injury updateAxar Patel leadershipAxar Patel all-rounder IndiaKL Rahul leadership prospectsKL Rahul fitness updateSanju Samson leadership potentialSanju Samson IPL successShubman Gill Test captaincy recordIndia cricket captaincyIndia cricket leadershipAsia Cup 2025 India teamIndia cricket squad 2025Asia Cup cricket 2025India cricket captain groomingIndian cricket team leadershipIndia cricket captain candidatesShubman Gill overseas captaincyIndia cricket selectorsIndia cricket leadership debateIPL leadership prospectsIndian cricket captain controversiesIndian cricket team T20 captainIndian cricket team ODI cap
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
India’s Smallest Railway Station: Just 200 Meters Long, Can't Hold Even Many Passenger Trains; Located In...
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Players From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC, RR, CSK Who Were Not Picked In India's Asia Cup Squad Despite Superb IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
8 Best K-Dramas For Beginners
8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
camera icon9
title
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants
Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
NEWS ON ONE CLICK