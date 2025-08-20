Shubman Gill To Lead INDIA ALL 3 Formats : 6 Potential Leaders BCCI Ignored, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant And...
Gill is now T20I Vice-Captain after the Asia Cup squad announcement and Test captain. He will soon be ODI captain as selectors are grooming him to be the ultimate leader. Here are 6 players' leadership potentials BCCI ignored.
Shreyas Iyer
Biggest name that has been ignored and will always be a story of what ifs is Shreyas Iyer. Iyer made KKR champions in 2024 and took Punjab Kings to a final after a decade. He is an astute leader and could have been made T20I skipper.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit could have been a Test captain and T20I captain too but his workload management came in the way. Included in the Asia Cup squad, Bumrah remains a key pace bowler. However, workload management is critical, and his leadership potential has not been highlighted compared to others.
Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants skipper was the frontrunner to be India's Test captain but Gill got the role. Pant is sidelined due to injury for Asia Cup but is seen as a future leader. His aggressive style and wicketkeeping skills boost India’s balance though his captaincy chances remain delayed.
Axar Patel
Axar has been consistently overlooked for leadership roles by BCCI despite strong contributions with all-round skills and calm demeanor, especially in key matches. He lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 was India's vc in South Africa T20I series but has now been removed.
KL Rahul
Once a probable leader, KL Rahul has missed selection in recent T20 squads and Asia Cup, showing a dip in form and fitness affecting his leadership prospects. He was once a skipper in Tests And ODIS but now is nowhere in the frame.
Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson shares wicketkeeping duties and offers explosive batting but has not been groomed for leadership by the selectors, despite his evident potential and IPL successes.
Shubman Gill Test Record
Gill’s Test captaincy record in England: 2 wins, 2 losses in the recent 5-match series, showcasing his calm leadership under pressure in challenging overseas conditions. He showed in England why he deserved the Test Cap.
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
