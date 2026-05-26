SRH's strongest predicted XI vs RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen key; check probable lineup
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27 with a place in Qualifier 2 at stake. Backed by explosive batters and a promising bowling attack, SRH will rely on several in-form stars to keep their title hopes alive. Here's a look at the strongest predicted playing XI that could help Hyderabad overcome Rajasthan Royals.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen has been SRH's biggest match-winner in IPL 2026. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has scored 606 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.47, becoming the first batter in T20 history to score more than 600 runs in a tournament while batting at No.4 or lower. With his ability to dominate bowlers in the middle overs, Klaasen remains Hyderabad's most dangerous weapon heading into the Eliminator against RR. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Ishan Kishan / Abhishek Sharma
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have been among the most destructive batters of IPL 2026. Both batters have crossed the 500-run mark in IPL 2026 and played a key role in SRH's victories. Their aggressive approach at the top can put Rajasthan Royals bowling attack under pressure from the outset. Ishan's 70-run knock against CSK and Abhishek's consistent performances highlight their importance. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Pat Cummins
SRH captain Pat Cummins has brought stability and leadership to the side since returning to the playing XI. His presence has strengthened the bowling attack and boosted the team's confidence in crunch situations. Cummins experience in knockout matches could prove vital as Hyderabad look to stay alive in the tournament. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Eshan Malinga
Eshan Malinga has emerged as one of SRH's standout bowlers this season. The Sri Lankan pacer has taken 19 wickets in 14 matches and consistently delivered breakthroughs at crucial stages. His ability to strike with the new ball and at the death makes him a major threat to Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Sakib Hussain / Praful Hinge
Young pacer Sakib Hussain has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season. Since his IPL debut, he has picked up at least one wicket in each of his first 10 appearances, creating a unique record. Praful Hinge has also impressed, claiming 11 wickets in just six matches. Both bowler could play a decisive role in dismantling RR's batting order. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy has once again showcased his value as an all-rounder. Apart from contributing crucial runs in the middle order, he has also chipped in with seven wickets this season. His ability to impact the game with both bat and ball gives SRH an extra dimension in a high-pressure knockout clash. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Travis Head
Travis Head may not have enjoyed his most prolific IPL season, but the Australian opener remains one of the most feared batters in world cricket. With 393 runs so far this season, Head has the capability to change the course of a match within a few overs. If he finds rhythm against RR, SRH could gain a massive advantage in the Eliminator. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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