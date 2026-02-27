T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash: Zimbabwe Knocked out, India vs WI Virtual Quarter-final

6 / 8

In Group 2, England have emerged as the dominant force with two wins from two matches, earning 4 points and an NRR of +1.491. New Zealand are second with 3 points, having secured one win and one no result, and boast a healthy NRR of +3.050. Pakistan sit third with 1 point and an NRR of -0.461, while Sri Lanka are at the bottom with 0 points and an NRR of -2.800. The race for the semi-final spots in Group 2 remains open heading into the final round.