NewsPhotosT20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash: Zimbabwe Knocked out, India vs WI Virtual Quarter-final
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash: Zimbabwe Knocked out, India vs WI Virtual Quarter-final

India's T20 WC 2026 semis dream hangs by a thread! South Africa qualify, Zimbabwe out after IND's 72-run win. IND vs WI on March 1 is do-or-die – win & advance, washout & Windies go through on NRR. Full Group 1/2 update & scenarios inside!"

Updated:Feb 27, 2026, 07:01 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash

1/8
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a decisive phase following India’s emphatic 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. The result has significantly reshaped the Group 1 standings, confirming South Africa’s qualification for the semi-finals while setting up a high-voltage clash between India and the West Indies for the remaining knockout spot.

 

South Africa Become First Team to Qualify

2/8
South Africa Become First Team to Qualify

South Africa have officially booked their place in the semi-finals after registering two commanding wins in the Super 8 stage. Their dominant nine-wicket victory over West Indies in Ahmedabad, combined with India’s win over Zimbabwe, ensured the Proteas cannot be overtaken in Group 1. With four points and a superior Net Run Rate of +2.890, they sit comfortably at the top of the table as the only unbeaten team in the group.

 

India’s Big Win Knocks Zimbabwe Out

3/8
India’s Big Win Knocks Zimbabwe Out

India’s return to form came in spectacular fashion at Chepauk, where they piled up 256/4 before restricting Zimbabwe to 184/6. The 72-run victory not only revived India’s semi-final hopes but also eliminated Zimbabwe from the tournament. Having suffered two consecutive defeats in the Super 8 stage, Zimbabwe are now mathematically out of contention for the final four.

 

Super 8 Group 1 – Updated Standings Explained

4/8
Super 8 Group 1 – Updated Standings Explained

After two matches each, South Africa lead Group 1 with 4 points and an NRR of +2.890. West Indies occupy second place with 2 points and a strong NRR of +1.791. India are third with 2 points as well, but their NRR stands at -0.100, putting them at a disadvantage. Zimbabwe remain at the bottom with 0 points and a heavily negative NRR of -4.480. With only one round of matches remaining, the qualification equation is now crystal clear.

 

India vs West Indies – A Virtual Quarter-Final

5/8
India vs West Indies – A Virtual Quarter-Final

The upcoming clash between India and West Indies has effectively turned into a knockout encounter. Both teams are tied on two points, meaning the winner of the match will automatically progress to the semi-finals alongside South Africa. However, if the game is washed out, West Indies will advance due to their superior Net Run Rate, making it a must-win contest for India.

 

Super 8 Group 2 – Points Table Update

6/8
Super 8 Group 2 – Points Table Update

In Group 2, England have emerged as the dominant force with two wins from two matches, earning 4 points and an NRR of +1.491. New Zealand are second with 3 points, having secured one win and one no result, and boast a healthy NRR of +3.050. Pakistan sit third with 1 point and an NRR of -0.461, while Sri Lanka are at the bottom with 0 points and an NRR of -2.800. The race for the semi-final spots in Group 2 remains open heading into the final round.

 

Key Highlights from Super 8 So Far

7/8
Key Highlights from Super 8 So Far

South Africa’s consistency has made them the standout team of Group 1, defeating both India and West Indies convincingly. India’s powerful batting display against Zimbabwe showcased their ability to dominate under pressure. Meanwhile, West Indies’ strong NRR keeps them in control of their destiny. In Group 2, England’s clinical performances have positioned them as early favourites to top the group.

 

What to Expect Next

8/8
What to Expect Next

The spotlight now shifts to the blockbuster India vs West Indies encounter at Eden Gardens on March 1. With a semi-final berth on the line, the match promises high intensity and drama. South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their final fixture, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run. As the Super 8 stage concludes, the battle for the remaining semi-final spots is set for a thrilling finish.

 

T20 World Cup 2026 updated Super 8 points tableIndia vs Zimbabwe 72 run winIndia vs West Indies virtual knockoutSouth Africa semi final qualificationSuper 8 Group 1 and 2 standings
