Teachers’ Day Special: 7 Times Indian Cricketers Inspired Us With Life Lessons
Today is Teachers’ Day, 5th September.Let’s explore 7 powerful life lessons through quotes from Indian cricketers. These words inspire us beyond cricket, teaching strength and resilience.
Life Lessons
Sachin Tendulkar
“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar
M.S. Dhoni
“I have always believed that the more you practice, the luckier you get.” - M.S. Dhoni
Virat Kohli
'If You Can Stay Positive In A Negative Position, You Win' - Virat Kohli
Rahul Dravid
“You can’t sit back and think it’s all about you. It is all about the team.” - Rahul Dravid
Yuvraj Singh
“Cricket is a team game. If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.” - Yuvraj Singh
Shikhar Dhawan
“When the odds are against you, that’s when you show your true character.” - Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Sharma
“Smile, everybody smile, whether we lose, whether we win, we have to smile, we have to smile.”
