NewsPhotosTeachers’ Day Special: 7 Times Indian Cricketers Inspired Us With Life Lessons
Teachers’ Day Special: 7 Times Indian Cricketers Inspired Us With Life Lessons

Today is Teachers’ Day, 5th September.Let’s explore 7 powerful life lessons through quotes from Indian cricketers. These words inspire us beyond cricket, teaching strength and resilience.

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Life Lessons

Life Lessons

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar

 

M.S. Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni

“I have always believed that the more you practice, the luckier you get.” - M.S. Dhoni

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

'If You Can Stay Positive In A Negative Position, You Win' - Virat Kohli

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

“You can’t sit back and think it’s all about you. It is all about the team.” -  Rahul Dravid

 

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

“Cricket is a team game. If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.” - Yuvraj Singh

 

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

“When the odds are against you, that’s when you show your true character.” - Shikhar Dhawan

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

“Smile, everybody smile, whether we lose, whether we win, we have to smile, we have to smile.”

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK