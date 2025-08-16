Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India Asia Cup Squad: 6 Players Likely Ignored To Make Way For Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer
Team India Asia Cup Squad: 6 Players Likely Ignored To Make Way For Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are almost certain to be included in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. Both players have shown consistent performances recently and are expected to play key roles in the upcoming tournament. Their inclusion signals a fresh strategy for the Indian team.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Players Who Can Make Way

Players Who Can Make Way

Iyer Comeback, Shubman VC

Iyer Comeback, Shubman VC

Reports indicate Shubman Gill could even be named vice-captain for the Asia Cup squad, highlighting the team’s trust in his leadership. This decision may strengthen the batting lineup and bring stability to the side. Gill’s presence is seen as crucial for India’s campaign in the UAE. Here are 5 Players that can be ignored to make way for the duo-

 

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh’s spot in the squad appears to be in jeopardy due to Shubman Gill’s arrival. Despite Rinku’s explosive IPL 2023 performance, including hitting five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal for KKR, his selection is not guaranteed. The competition for the finisher’s role remains fierce.

 

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, a young and talented batter, could also miss out on the Asia Cup squad. Although he has shown promise, the preference for experienced players like Gill and Iyer might limit his chances. His IPL performances will play a big role in his future selections.

 

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag

Riyang Parag is another player who may be overlooked in this squad. Despite flashes of brilliance, inconsistency in recent matches has hurt his chances. The selectors appear to favor players with more recent success and form.

 

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh, known for his all-round abilities, could be on the edge of selection. While his potential is recognized, stiff competition from other multi-dimensional players might push him out of contention. His IPL showings will be critical for making a comeback.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is similarly at risk of exclusion as the team manages limited squad spots. The selectors are likely to prioritize players who have demonstrated consistent impact and match-winning capabilities in recent tournaments and IPL seasons.

 

IPL Performances Criteria

IPL Performances Criteria

The IPL performances of these players could be a significant reason behind their possible snubbing for the Asia Cup. The tournament demands form and fitness, and players struggling to maintain consistency in IPL may face tough calls by the selection panel. The India squad aims for a balance of experience and current form to boost their chances in the 2025 Asia Cup.

 

