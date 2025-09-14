Advertisement
Team India Probable Asia Cup Playing XI vs Pakistan : Shubman - Abhishek To Open, Sanju At 5, Know Expected Changes
Team India Probable Asia Cup Playing XI vs Pakistan : Shubman - Abhishek To Open, Sanju At 5, Know Expected Changes

Ryan ten Doeschate noted India didn't gain "too much information" from their opener. He suggested the team combinations will likely stay. This means Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube hold middle-order spots while Arshdeep Singh remains out. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to get more game time.

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Probable Playing 11

Probable Playing 11

Ryan ten Doeschate noted India didn't gain "too much information" from their opener. He suggested the team combinations will likely stay. This means Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube hold middle-order spots while Arshdeep Singh remains out. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to get more game time.

 

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Gill anchors the innings as a top-order batter. His recent injury scare had fans worried, but he is expected to play.

 

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

Opening the innings, Abhishek Sharma showed promise with his aggressive style. His role is to set the tone alongside Shubman Gill.

 

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

SKY leads the side with experience and composure. He holds a vital role as the middle-order batter and captain.

 

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma provides stability and stroke play in the upper middle order. A young talent gaining confidence in big games.

 

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Samson serves as the primary wicketkeeper and a middle-order batsman. He could open if Gill is unavailable.

 

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

Dube offers an all-round option with his batting and part-time bowling. His presence strengthens the middle order.

 

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

A key all-rounder, Hardik Pandya brings power hitting and effective bowling. Experience and balance are his main contributions.

 

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is a frontline spinner and handy batsman. His spin bowling is crucial on slower pitches like Dubai.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav provides mystery spin with his chinaman style. Expected to get more overs alongside varun Chakravarthy.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah spearheads the pace attack with death bowling expertise. One of India’s most reliable bowlers in T20s.

 

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Chakaravarthy complements the spin department with his mystery-spin. Trusted for control and wicket-taking ability.

 

