Team India Probable Asia Cup Playing XI vs Pakistan : Shubman - Abhishek To Open, Sanju At 5, Know Expected Changes
Ryan ten Doeschate noted India didn't gain "too much information" from their opener. He suggested the team combinations will likely stay. This means Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube hold middle-order spots while Arshdeep Singh remains out. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to get more game time.
Probable Playing 11
Shubman Gill
Gill anchors the innings as a top-order batter. His recent injury scare had fans worried, but he is expected to play.
Abhishek Sharma
Opening the innings, Abhishek Sharma showed promise with his aggressive style. His role is to set the tone alongside Shubman Gill.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
SKY leads the side with experience and composure. He holds a vital role as the middle-order batter and captain.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma provides stability and stroke play in the upper middle order. A young talent gaining confidence in big games.
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
Samson serves as the primary wicketkeeper and a middle-order batsman. He could open if Gill is unavailable.
Shivam Dube
Dube offers an all-round option with his batting and part-time bowling. His presence strengthens the middle order.
Hardik Pandya
A key all-rounder, Hardik Pandya brings power hitting and effective bowling. Experience and balance are his main contributions.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel is a frontline spinner and handy batsman. His spin bowling is crucial on slower pitches like Dubai.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav provides mystery spin with his chinaman style. Expected to get more overs alongside varun Chakravarthy.
Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah spearheads the pace attack with death bowling expertise. One of India’s most reliable bowlers in T20s.
Varun Chakaravarthy
Chakaravarthy complements the spin department with his mystery-spin. Trusted for control and wicket-taking ability.
