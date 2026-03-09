Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025133https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/team-india-s-joyful-celebrations-with-family-and-partners-after-t20-wc-2026-rriumph-in-pics-3025133
NewsPhotosTeam India’s joyful celebrations with family and partners after T20 WC 2026 triumph – In pics
photoDetails

Team India’s joyful celebrations with family and partners after T20 WC 2026 triumph – In pics

Relive India's emotional T20 World Cup 2026 title defense celebrations! Heartfelt moments from Sanju Samson & wife Charulatha, Hardik Pandya's kiss with Mahieka Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Aditi Hundia, family hugs with Arshdeep & Tilak, mentorship vibes with Gambhir, Bumrah's family pride, and the ultimate trophy lift. Pure joy across generations! 

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 02:09 AM IST
Follow Us

India Wins T20 WC 2026 - Celebrations Across Generations

1/11
India Wins T20 WC 2026 - Celebrations Across Generations

From family hugs to partners and cricketing legends, India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 title defense saw heartfelt celebrations across the squad. Players shared joyous moments with loved ones, mentors, and former stars, highlighting the emotion behind their record-breaking 96-run victory over New Zealand.

 

Follow Us

Sanju Samson & Charulatha Remesh

2/11
Sanju Samson & Charulatha Remesh

Sanju Samson shared a heartfelt moment with his wife Charulatha Remesh, celebrating his Player of the Tournament heroics. The couple’s embrace captured the joy of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

 

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya & Maheeka Sharma

3/11
Hardik Pandya & Maheeka Sharma

Hardik Pandya couldn’t hide his excitement, sharing a cute kiss and jubilant celebration with girlfriend Maheeka Sharma as India defended their title in style.

 

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan & Aditi Hundia

4/11
Ishan Kishan & Aditi Hundia

Ishan Kishan celebrated his blistering innings alongside girlfriend Aditi Hundia, highlighting the personal joys behind India’s massive 96-run win over New Zealand.

 

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

5/11
Abhishek Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

Rising star Abhishek Sharma posed with head coach Gautam Gambhir, the mastermind behind India’s consecutive T20 World Cup victories. The moment symbolized faith, mentorship, and the rewards of backing match-winners.

 

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh with Parents

6/11
Arshdeep Singh with Parents

Arshdeep Singh shared the stage with his father and mother, showcasing the family support behind his crucial contributions in India’s title defense.

 

Follow Us

Tilak Varma with Parents

7/11
Tilak Varma with Parents

Young Star Tilak Varma celebrated the historic win with his father and mother, reflecting the strong family foundation that helped him shine in the tournament.

 

Follow Us

Shivam Dube & Rohit Sharma

8/11
Shivam Dube & Rohit Sharma

Shivam Dube hugged Rohit Sharma after his "clutch" finishing cameo, highlighting the bond between India’s senior legends and the new generation of match-winners.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah & Family

9/11
Jasprit Bumrah & Family

Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Match in the final, was joined by his family in a moment of pride and emotion, celebrating his four-wicket haul that sealed India’s victory.

 

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav & Team Celebration

10/11
Suryakumar Yadav & Team Celebration

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led the celebrations with his teammates, emphasizing unity, trust, and the collective effort that made India’s historic T20 WC 2026 defense possible.

 

Follow Us

The Ultimate Trophy Moment

11/11
The Ultimate Trophy Moment

From players to family, partners, and mentors, the final slide captured India’s triumphant squad holding the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, immortalizing the joy, hard work, and legacy of the Men in Blue.

Follow Us
Indian Players T20 WC 2026 winning celebrationsIndia T20 WC 2026 winners picturesIndian players Ishan Kishan Hardik Pandya post with partnersIshan Kishan Aditi HundiaHardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Unit 731
Unit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats
camera icon8
title
Iran Shahed Drone
The $50,000 'lawnmower' drone that is bankrupting $4,000,000 missile defences and winning
camera icon8
title
World's largest cricket stadium
World’s largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court
camera icon8
title
Technology
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 8 Viral AI prompts to boost Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team spirit at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s Day 2026: From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Uyare, 7 Malayalam films that broke barriers with powerful female stories and where to watch them