Team India’s joyful celebrations with family and partners after T20 WC 2026 triumph – In pics
Relive India's emotional T20 World Cup 2026 title defense celebrations! Heartfelt moments from Sanju Samson & wife Charulatha, Hardik Pandya's kiss with Mahieka Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Aditi Hundia, family hugs with Arshdeep & Tilak, mentorship vibes with Gambhir, Bumrah's family pride, and the ultimate trophy lift. Pure joy across generations!
India Wins T20 WC 2026 - Celebrations Across Generations
From family hugs to partners and cricketing legends, India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 title defense saw heartfelt celebrations across the squad. Players shared joyous moments with loved ones, mentors, and former stars, highlighting the emotion behind their record-breaking 96-run victory over New Zealand.
Sanju Samson & Charulatha Remesh
Sanju Samson shared a heartfelt moment with his wife Charulatha Remesh, celebrating his Player of the Tournament heroics. The couple’s embrace captured the joy of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.
Hardik Pandya & Maheeka Sharma
Hardik Pandya couldn’t hide his excitement, sharing a cute kiss and jubilant celebration with girlfriend Maheeka Sharma as India defended their title in style.
Ishan Kishan & Aditi Hundia
Ishan Kishan celebrated his blistering innings alongside girlfriend Aditi Hundia, highlighting the personal joys behind India’s massive 96-run win over New Zealand.
Abhishek Sharma & Gautam Gambhir
Rising star Abhishek Sharma posed with head coach Gautam Gambhir, the mastermind behind India’s consecutive T20 World Cup victories. The moment symbolized faith, mentorship, and the rewards of backing match-winners.
Arshdeep Singh with Parents
Arshdeep Singh shared the stage with his father and mother, showcasing the family support behind his crucial contributions in India’s title defense.
Tilak Varma with Parents
Young Star Tilak Varma celebrated the historic win with his father and mother, reflecting the strong family foundation that helped him shine in the tournament.
Shivam Dube & Rohit Sharma
Shivam Dube hugged Rohit Sharma after his "clutch" finishing cameo, highlighting the bond between India’s senior legends and the new generation of match-winners.
Jasprit Bumrah & Family
Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Match in the final, was joined by his family in a moment of pride and emotion, celebrating his four-wicket haul that sealed India’s victory.
Suryakumar Yadav & Team Celebration
Captain Suryakumar Yadav led the celebrations with his teammates, emphasizing unity, trust, and the collective effort that made India’s historic T20 WC 2026 defense possible.
The Ultimate Trophy Moment
From players to family, partners, and mentors, the final slide captured India’s triumphant squad holding the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, immortalizing the joy, hard work, and legacy of the Men in Blue.
Trending Photos