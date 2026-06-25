/The Kingmaker family: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aashirwad Sooryavanshi are creating history from a small Bihar village

From a small village in Bihar's Samastipur district to the national cricket spotlight, the Sooryavanshi family has emerged as one of the most talked-about stories in Indian cricket. While 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grab headlines with his rapid rise and record-breaking performances, his younger brother Aashirwad Sooryavanshi is also beginning to make a name for himself with impressive knocks in local cricket. Backed by strong family support and a shared passion for the game, the two brothers are attracting attention for their achievements and highlighting the growing cricketing talent emerging from Bihar.
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already being spoken about as the future of Indian cricket. His explosive batting in domestic cricket and the IPL earned him a place among the country's most exciting young talents. An Orange Cap-winning season with 776 runs and a world-record 11-ball half-century for India A showcased his immense potential. With selectors closely monitoring his progress, Vaibhav's journey from a small Bihar village to the international stage has become one of cricket's most inspiring stories. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued his form after his successful IPL campaign. Representing India A, the teenager produced a series of eye-catching performances, including a stunning 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A. During the innings, he smashed a world-record 11-ball half-century in List A cricket, underlining his reputation as one of the most explosive young batters in the game. His consistent run-scoring and fearless approach earned him a place in India's squad for the UK tour, bringing him one step closer to a senior international debut. (Instagram: @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
Aashirwad Sooryavanshi recently gained attention with an innings of 168 runs off 119 balls in a local match. The 10-year-old struck 19 fours and six sixes during his knock, helping his team register a comfortable win. His performances have generated interest in local cricket circles and drawn comparisons with his elder brother's early journey. (X)
Before his 168-run innings, Aashirwad had scored 103 runs off 87 deliveries in another local fixture. The back-to-back hundreds reflect his growing confidence and ability to score runs consistently. While still in the early stages of his cricketing journey, the youngster has shown encouraging signs with the bat. (Instagram: @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
Vaibhav and Aashirwad share a close relationship, with cricket playing a central role in their bond. After Aashirwad's latest century, Vaibhav acknowledged the achievement on social media. The younger brother often looks up to Vaibhav, while the elder sibling continues to support and encourage his progress. (X)
The progress made by Vaibhav and Aashirwad has been backed by the support of their family. Their father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, has played an important role in helping the brothers pursue cricket. From arranging training opportunities to supporting their development, the family has remained committed to their sporting ambitions. (Instagram: @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
While Vaibhav continues to progress in professional cricket, Aashirwad is beginning to make a name for himself at the local level. Their performances have brought attention to their hometown in Bihar and highlighted the emergence of young cricketing talent from the region. The brothers remain focused on their respective journeys as they continue to develop their game. (X)