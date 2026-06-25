/The Kingmaker family: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aashirwad Sooryavanshi are creating history from a small Bihar village

From a small village in Bihar's Samastipur district to the national cricket spotlight, the Sooryavanshi family has emerged as one of the most talked-about stories in Indian cricket. While 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grab headlines with his rapid rise and record-breaking performances, his younger brother Aashirwad Sooryavanshi is also beginning to make a name for himself with impressive knocks in local cricket. Backed by strong family support and a shared passion for the game, the two brothers are attracting attention for their achievements and highlighting the growing cricketing talent emerging from Bihar.