This cricketer lost his mother at 3, father left & remarried; Uncle raised him against all odds; Hardik Pandya's maggie story inspired him; Got Rs 30,00,000 in IPL Auction: Know life story - In Pics
Discover the inspiring journey of SRH star Aniket Verma from losing his mother at 3 and uncle's sacrifices to Hardik Pandya's Maggi story that fueled his hunger. Now smashing sixes in IPL with explosive knocks like 74 off 41 and 43 off 18. A true tale of resilience and passion!
Aniket Verma: SRH’s Explosive Rising Star
From a Tough Childhood in Bhopal to Blasting Sixes in the IPL A Heartwarming Story of Grandmother’s Love, Uncle’s Sacrifices, and Unstoppable Hunger for Success
The IPL Breakthrough That Turned Heads
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s young recruit Aniket Verma has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in the ongoing IPL season. His fearless and powerful batting has captured the attention of cricket fans everywhere and highlighted once again the magical ability of the IPL to showcase raw talent from humble backgrounds.
Childhood Hero - Hardik Pandya’s Influence
Aniket Verma’s childhood hero has always been Hardik Pandya. He was not only fascinated by Hardik’s aggressive strokeplay on the field but also deeply inspired by his real-life struggles off it.
The Maggi Story That Sparked His Fire
The story that moved young Aniket was about how Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal had survived for three long years by eating only Maggi because of severe financial difficulties. During the car ride, Aniket kept asking his uncle detailed questions about Hardik’s difficult journey, his daily struggles, and how he eventually rose to the top. "That day, I saw the spirit, the passion, and the hunger in him. He wanted to make it big. Once we reached the stadium, he touched my feet and said, 'I complain about trivial things.' I laughed, but he was serious," he says.
Painful Early Life and Family Challenges
Aniket Verma lost his mother when he was just three years old. A year later, his father remarried, which created a difficult situation for the family. This led his grandmother Parvati Verma and uncle Amit to shift to Bhopal so they could take care of him.
"We moved to Bhopal. I had just finished school. My late father was in the Railways, so my mother received his pension. She took care of me and Anni (Aniket's nickname). Since I called her 'Ma' or 'Mummy,' Aniket also picked it up and calls her the same. It was tough, but we managed," recounts Amit.
The Long Daily Commute for Training
Every day, Aniket and his uncle had to travel a distance of 13 kilometers between their rented accommodation and the Ankur Cricket Academy where he trained. Despite the long and tiring journey, Aniket showed remarkable dedication. His constant questions about Hardik Pandya’s struggles during these rides revealed the deep passion and determination growing inside the young boy.
Early Coaching Support and Recognition
When Aniket turned eight, his uncle Amit, who loved cricket, took him to coach Nand Jeet Singh at the Railways Youth Sports Club in Bhopal.
Impressed by Aniket’s excellent hand-eye coordination and understanding the family’s financial constraints, the coach waived the training fees completely. Aniket trained under him for two years before being recommended to another coach, Jyoti Prakash Tyagi. "Unique kid. He called me before joining the squad. I gave him my blessings. The family stayed in one of my flats for years. I have seen him grow in stature," says Singh.
Uncle’s Life Revolving Around Aniket
"Brother, I haven't achieved anything yet. I'm not even a regular for MP. Can we do this interview after the IPL season? said Aniket when media approached him before IPL.
After some persuasion, the young player replied, "You talk to my uncle. He can tell you better. His life has revolved around me." Amit had traveled with Aniket for the first three IPL matches and later became emotional when he opened the special gift his nephew had given him.
A Touching Gift
“To the World’s Best Chachu”The gift from Aniket was a branded pair of shoes with a heartfelt message written on it: "To the world's best Chachu." Amit was deeply moved by this gesture from his nephew. This small act showed the strong bond between them and how much Aniket appreciated his uncle’s endless support through the years
Uncle’s Personal Sacrifices
Amit’s first job was at an automobile showroom where he earned only Rs 3,000 per month. At that time, Aniket was playing cricket in torn shoes.
"I immediately took him to the shop and bought him sports shoes that cost Rs 1,200. I had never worn something that expensive in my life, but for him, I would have done anything. He slept with his new shoes that day," laughs Amit, who now works for a private company and earns Rs 20,000 per month.
Coach’s View on His Natural Aggression
Aniket’s long-time coach Jyoti Prakash Tyagi describes him as a natural talent who always played with aggressive intent. "There is no question about his work ethic. I have seen that those who don't think about Plan 'B' or 'C' are the ones who nail their Plan 'A' with precision. I never stopped him from playing aggressive cricket. Now, cricket has changed. His strength is to go aerial and take on the bowlers. Why curb that aggression? It's his strength," says Tyagi.
"I still feel he needs to learn how to finish games. He must develop that temperament if he wants to play for his country. He will learn from experience, and in the next games, I would like him to take his team home. The intent should remain the same," he says.Slide 12:
Domestic Success and SRH Call-Up
Aniket Verma was scouted by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2024 Madhya Pradesh Premier League while playing for Bhopal Leopards.
SRH signed the 23-year-old for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. In the 2025 IPL season, he has already delivered explosive knocks, including a 41-ball 74 against Delhi Capitals (with five fours and six sixes) when the team was reeling at 25 for 3, and a quick 13-ball 36 with five sixes against Lucknow Super Giants. His ability to muscle the ball over the ropes, especially against spin, has made him a valuable finisher for SRH.
Trending Photos