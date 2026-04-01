This cricketer lost his mother at 3, father left & remarried; Uncle raised him against all odds; Hardik Pandya's maggie story inspired him; Got Rs 30,00,000 in IPL Auction: Know life story - In Pics

5 / 12

Aniket Verma lost his mother when he was just three years old. A year later, his father remarried, which created a difficult situation for the family. This led his grandmother Parvati Verma and uncle Amit to shift to Bhopal so they could take care of him.

"We moved to Bhopal. I had just finished school. My late father was in the Railways, so my mother received his pension. She took care of me and Anni (Aniket's nickname). Since I called her 'Ma' or 'Mummy,' Aniket also picked it up and calls her the same. It was tough, but we managed," recounts Amit.