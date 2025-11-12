Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Biggest IPL Betrayals: Rohit Sharma Sacked As MI Captain, Jadeja Trade, Raina Not Retained; When IPL Teams Broke Hearts For Business Gains
Top 10 Biggest IPL Betrayals: Rohit Sharma Sacked As MI Captain, Jadeja Trade, Raina Not Retained; When IPL Teams Broke Hearts For Business Gains

Top 10 IPL betrayals: From Rohit Sharma’s MI sacking to Raina’s exit & Jadeja’s trade when franchises chose business over loyalty in the IPL.

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
KKR Release Shubman

1/11

1/11
KKR Release Shubman

Shubman Gill, KKR's homegrown prodigy and 2023 Orange Cap winner (890 runs), was traded to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 in a cash deal. KKR prioritized all-rounders like Venkatesh Iyer, but fans saw it as betraying their future star. Gill led GT to the final, amassing 1,379 runs proving KKR's short-sightedness in letting go of loyalty's poster boy. 

 

SRH's Loyal Legends Let Go

2/11

2/11
SRH's Loyal Legends Let Go

SRH's Silent Betrayals: Warner, Williamson & Bhuvi Ditched David Warner, SRH's 2017 Orange Cap hero and captain, was stripped of leadership in 2021 and released pre-2022 (2,399 runs) amid form and ego clashes, forcing him to carry drinks. Kane Williamson, the classy opener, was dropped and released after modest returns. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH's swing king (181 wickets), was not retained pre-2025 for pace youth. SRH's cold calculus broke orange hearts, proving IPL's myth of loyalty.

 

Top 10 Biggest IPL Betrayals: When Franchises Broke Hearts for Business Gains

3/11

3/11
Top 10 Biggest IPL Betrayals: When Franchises Broke Hearts for Business Gains

Loyalty is a myth in IPL.  From Rohit Sharma's shocking sacking as MI captain to Ravindra Jadeja's trade and Suresh Raina's non-retention, explore the top 10 instances where teams prioritized strategy over sentiment. Featuring heartbreaks from DC, LSG, KKR, MI, GT, CSK, RCB, RR, and SRH because in IPL, business always wins.

 

DC Ditches Virender Sehwag

4/11

4/11
DC Ditches Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the explosive opener who captained Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) from 2009-2010, was shockingly released ahead of the 2013 auction despite 2,228 IPL runs. DD prioritized youth and budget, letting their "Universe Boss" go uncapped. Sehwag later thrived elsewhere, but DC fans still mourn the end of an era that symbolized raw aggression and leadership. 

 

DC Releases Shreyas Iyer

5/11

5/11
DC Releases Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who led DC to their first final in 2020 with tactical brilliance, was released ahead of IPL 2022 after contract disputes over captaincy. Despite 1,172 runs in DC colors, the franchise cited financial reasons. Iyer captained KKR to the 2024 title, proving DC's decision a massive blunder that left fans questioning loyalty to homegrown talent. 

 

DC Parts Ways with Rishabh Pant

6/11

6/11
DC Parts Ways with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, DC's fiery wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain, was released ahead of IPL 2025 amid reported clashes over finances and leadership. With 3,284 IPL runs and iconic knocks, his departure shattered fan faith. Pant fetched a record ₹27 crore at auction for LSG, turning DC's "betrayal" into a rival's jackpot and highlighting franchise ruthlessness. 

 

LSG Ditches KL Rahul

7/11

7/11
LSG Ditches KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants to playoffs in 2022-2023 with composed elegance (2,148 runs), was not retained ahead of IPL 2025 for strategic rebuild. Despite his steady hand, LSG eyed fresh blood, leaving fans heartbroken. Rumors swirl of a KKR move, but the release underscores how even reliable performers get sacrificed for auction purse gains.

Mumbai Indians Saga

8/11

8/11
Mumbai Indians Saga

GT's inaugural captain and 2022 title hero, was traded back to MI ahead of IPL 2024 in a ₹15 crore deal—despite his loyalty plea. Following this Rohit Sharma who had 5 titles as captain in the league was sacked for Hardik.

Teammate Kieron Pollard, the franchise's all-time leading run-scorer (5,019 runs), was released in 2022 for budget reasons. This double blow symbolized MI's ruthless rebuild, trading legacy for reinvention. 

 

RCB Releases Gayle, Chahal & Siraj

9/11

9/11
RCB Releases Gayle, Chahal & Siraj

RCB released Chris Gayle, the "Universe Boss" (3,365 runs, 21 sixes in an innings), ahead of 2014 for budget tweaks ending his fireworks era. Yuzvendra Chahal (139 wickets) was let go pre-2022, thriving at RR. Mohammed Siraj, India's pace spearhead, was released pre-2025 auction for overseas slots, bought by GT for ₹12.25 Cr. 

RR's Painful Purges - Samson, Chahal & Buttler

10/11

10/11
RR's Painful Purges - Samson, Chahal & Buttler

Sanju Samson, RR's long-serving captain (4,033 runs), requested a release ahead of IPL 2026 amid trade talks to CSK ending a decade of pink loyalty. Yuzvendra Chahal was released pre-2022 (93 wickets), becoming RR's own after RCB snub. Jos Buttler, the explosive opener, was not retained post-2024 for squad balance. RR's "betrayals" highlight rebuilding over roots.

 

CSK Heartbreak - Jadeja's Trade & Raina's Non-Retention

11/11

11/11
CSK Heartbreak - Jadeja’s Trade & Raina’s Non-Retention

Few moments in IPL history have hurt fans more than Chennai Super Kings parting ways with their two most beloved icons Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Raina, fondly called Mr. IPL, wasn’t retained ahead of 2022 despite his 5,528 runs and unmatched loyalty. His exit signaled the fading of CSK’s original golden core. Jadeja’s situation added salt to the wound after captaining CSK briefly in 2022, tensions with management reportedly led to a fallout. By IPL 2026, rumors of his trade to Rajasthan Royals became the final heartbreak for fans

