Top 5 fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is: Yuvraj Singh on top, Shivam Dube Joins Abhishek Sharma- Check full list
Relive India’s fastest T20I fifties by balls, led by Shivam Dube’s explosive 15-ball fifty vs New Zealand, alongside iconic knocks from Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
Shivam Dube – 15-ball 50 vs New Zealand (2026)
Shivam Dube etched his name into Indian T20I history with a blazing 15-ball half-century against New Zealand in Vizag. Batting under pressure in a steep chase, Dube smashed 65 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 282.61. Though India lost, his knock stands as one of the most destructive innings ever by an Indian batter.
Yuvraj Singh – 12-ball 50 vs England (2007)
Yuvraj Singh still owns the fastest T20I fifty for India, smashing England during the 2007 World Cup in Durban. His legendary assault on Stuart Broad remains one of the most iconic moments in T20 cricket history.
Abhishek Sharma – 14-ball 50 vs New Zealand (2026)
Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the big stage with a stunning 14-ball fifty against New Zealand in Guwahati. His fearless strokeplay showcased India’s next generation of explosive T20 batters.
Hardik Pandya – 16-ball 50 vs South Africa (2025)
Hardik Pandya’s 16-ball half-century against South Africa in Ahmedabad underlined his reputation as one of India’s premier finishers, blending power with composure under pressure.
Abhishek Sharma – 17-ball 50 vs England (2025)
Abhishek Sharma features again with a rapid 17-ball fifty against England at the Wankhede. His back-to-back entries on the list reflect his rise as a consistent, high-impact T20 batter.
