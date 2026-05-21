Top 6 highest-paid cricketers in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads with Rs 230 cr, Rohit Sharma at 2nd with 227 cr, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

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The Indian Premier League has transformed cricket financially, turning big players into some of the highest-paid athletes in the sport. Leading the all-time earnings chart is Virat Kohli, followed closely by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, three icons who have defined the IPL era. Their longevity, performances and brand value have helped them accumulate staggering salaries over the years.

Here's a look at the highest-paid IPL players in the tournament's history: