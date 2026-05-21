Top 6 highest-paid cricketers in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads with Rs 230 cr, Rohit Sharma at 2nd with 227 cr, MS Dhoni at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League has transformed cricket financially, turning big players into some of the highest-paid athletes in the sport. Leading the all-time earnings chart is Virat Kohli, followed closely by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, three icons who have defined the IPL era. Their longevity, performances and brand value have helped them accumulate staggering salaries over the years.
Here's a look at the highest-paid IPL players in the tournament's history:
Virat Kohli – 230.2 Crore
Virat Kohli sits at the top of the IPL rich list with career earnings of Rs 230.2 crore, all while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The batting superstar has become synonymous with the franchise and remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history with over 9,200 runs. Kohli has also won 21 Player of the Match awards and is the first batter to cross the 9,000-run milestone in the league. His consistency, ability to chase targets under pressure and match-winning centuries have made him one of the most valuable players in IPL history and a global cricketing icon. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rohit Sharma - Rs 227.2 Crore
Followed by Kohli is Rohit Sharma with career IPL earnings of Rs 227.2 crore. The Mumbai Indians legend began his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers before becoming one of the league's greatest-ever captains. Rohit has played over 270 matches and scored more than 7,300 runs, including a highest score of 109 not out. He has earned 21 Player of the Match awards and guided Mumbai Indians to multiple IPL titles. Known for his elegant strokeplay and calm leadership, Rohit has been one of the most influential figures in the league and remains among its highest-paid stars. (Pic Credits: IANS)
MS Dhoni – 200.3 Crore
MS Dhoni occupies third place with total IPL earnings of Rs 200.3 crore. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, building a legacy few can match. Across 278 matches, Dhoni has scored more than 5,400 runs while establishing himself as one of cricket's finest finishers. His tactical brilliance and captaincy transformed CSK into one of the IPL's most successful franchises. With 18 Player of the Match awards and countless memorable finishes, Dhoni continues to command immense respect and remains one of the biggest attractions in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Ravindra Jadeja – 157 Crore
Ravindra Jadeja ranks fourth among the highest-paid IPL players with career earnings of ₹157 crore. One of the most complete all-rounders in world cricket, Jadeja has featured in over 250 IPL matches and consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His electric fielding, ability to break partnerships and finishing skills with the bat have made him indispensable for Chennai Super Kings. Over the years, Jadeja has evolved into one of the league's most reliable performers and remains a key figure in CSK's success. His all-round impact justifies his place among IPL's top earners. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rishabh Pant - 137.8 Crore
Rishabh Pant occupies fifth place on the all-time IPL earnings list with Rs 137.8 crore. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the most exciting talents in the league, known for fearless strokeplay and match-changing innings. Pant has played more than 120 IPL matches and established himself as a franchise cornerstone. His aggressive batting style and leadership qualities have made him one of the most sought-after players in the competition. Despite being younger than many players on this list, Pant has already accumulated massive earnings and remains a key figure in the IPL's future. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Sunil Narine- 137.2 crore
Sunil Narine ranks among the highest-paid players in IPL history with career earnings of Rs 137.2 crore. The Kolkata Knight Riders star has been one of the franchise's most influential performers since joining the team in 2012. Across 189 matches, Narine has delivered consistently with both bat and ball, evolving from a mystery spinner into a genuine all-round match-winner. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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