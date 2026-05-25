Top 7 batters with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads, Rohit Sharma and David Warner at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the finest batters dominate bowling attacks over the years with remarkable consistency. While centuries often grab the headlines, the ability to regularly score fifties has been the hallmark of the tournament's greatest performers. From Virat Kohli's unmatched consistency to David Warner's explosive starts and Rohit Sharma's match-winning knocks, several stars have built their legacy through frequent 50-plus scores.
Here's a look at the top seven batters with the most 50+ scores in IPL history:
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli tops the chart with 76 scores of fifty or more in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar has registered 67 half-centuries and remains the first batter to cross the 9,000-run mark in the tournament. Having played 280 matches for RCB, Kohli has maintained an impressive average of 40.07 and a strike rate of 134.39. His consistency across multiple seasons, combined with his ability to anchor and accelerate innings, has made him one of the most successful batters in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
David Warner
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner occupies the second spot with 66 scores of fifty or more. The Australian opener scored runs consistently for both Delhi Capitals and SRH while maintaining a strike rate of 139.77 in 184 matches. Warner also holds the record for winning the most Orange Caps in IPL history and remains the only captain to lead SRH to an IPL title. His aggressive approach and dominance during the powerplay overs made him one of the most feared overseas batters in the league. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan ranks third with 53 scores of fifty or more in 222 IPL matches. Representing multiple franchises including Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan built a reputation for reliability at the top of the order. His elegant strokeplay and ability to anchor innings helped him score more than 5,300 IPL runs. The left-hander was a key performer in several successful campaigns and remains among the most consistent openers in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has established himself as one of the most dependable batters in modern IPL cricket with 51 scores of fifty or more in 159 matches. The stylish right-hander has amassed over 5,600 runs at an average close to 46 while maintaining a strike rate above 138. Rahul's ability to combine elegance with power has made him a consistent run-scorer across seasons. Whether anchoring an innings or accelerating when needed, he has repeatedly delivered match-winning performances for his teams. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma also has 51 scores of fifty or more in IPL history. Having represented both Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, Rohit has accumulated more than 7,300 runs since his IPL debut in 2008. Apart from his batting exploits, Rohit is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. His calm temperament, elegant strokeplay and ability to perform in pressure situations have made him one of IPL's greatest players. (Pic Credits: IANS)
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers remains one of the most entertaining and innovative batters to have played in the IPL. Popularly known as "Mr. 360", the South African legend recorded 40 scores of fifty or more and scored over 5,000 runs during his IPL career. Representing Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, de Villiers became famous for his fearless approach and ability to play shots all around the ground. His partnerships with Virat Kohli are still considered among the most memorable batting combinations in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina rounds off the list with 40 scores of fifty or more in IPL history. The former Chennai Super Kings star scored more than 5,500 runs in 205 matches and was one of the most consistent middle-order batters in the tournament. Raina represented Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions and earned a reputation for delivering under pressure. His aggressive batting style, exceptional fielding and ability to dominate spin bowling made him one of the most influential players in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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