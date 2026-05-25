Top 7 batters with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads, Rohit Sharma and David Warner at...; check full list

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the finest batters dominate bowling attacks over the years with remarkable consistency. While centuries often grab the headlines, the ability to regularly score fifties has been the hallmark of the tournament's greatest performers. From Virat Kohli's unmatched consistency to David Warner's explosive starts and Rohit Sharma's match-winning knocks, several stars have built their legacy through frequent 50-plus scores.

Here's a look at the top seven batters with the most 50+ scores in IPL history: