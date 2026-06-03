Top 7 batters with most runs in powerplay in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads with 521, David Warner at No. 2; check full list

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The powerplay is often where IPL matches are won and lost. Over the years, several world-class batters have dominated this phase, producing breathtaking starts for their teams. However, IPL 2026 witnessed something unprecedented as Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote the record books. The 15-year-old smashed the highest number of runs ever scored in the powerplay during a single IPL season.

Here is a look at the seven batters with the most powerplay runs in an IPL season: