Top 7 batters with most runs in powerplay in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads with 521, David Warner at No. 2; check full list
The powerplay is often where IPL matches are won and lost. Over the years, several world-class batters have dominated this phase, producing breathtaking starts for their teams. However, IPL 2026 witnessed something unprecedented as Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote the record books. The 15-year-old smashed the highest number of runs ever scored in the powerplay during a single IPL season.
Here is a look at the seven batters with the most powerplay runs in an IPL season:
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 521 Runs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 campaign will be remembered as one of the greatest breakout seasons in the history of the tournament. The Rajasthan Royals batter accumulated a staggering 521 runs during the powerplay, the highest ever by a player in a single IPL season. His fearless approach allowed him to dominate bowlers from the very first over. The youngster finished the season with 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap and also won Emerging Player, Most Valuable Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards. Despite Rajasthan Royals falling short of the title, Sooryavanshi emerged as the biggest individual story of the season.(Pic Credits: IANS)
David Warner - 467 Runs
David Warner has built a reputation as one of the most destructive opening batters in IPL history. The Australian left-hander occupies the second spot on this list after scoring 467 runs in the powerplay during a single season. Warner's aggressive mindset and ability to find boundaries consistently made him a nightmare for opposition bowlers. Across his IPL career, he has scored 6,565 runs and remains among the league's all-time leading run-getters. His greatest achievement came in 2016 when he captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title, cementing his legacy as one of the tournament's greatest overseas players. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Travis Head - 402 Runs
Travis Head's fearless batting style has made him one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket. The Australian batter features on this elite list with 402 powerplay runs in a single IPL season. Head is known for attacking from the very first ball and regularly putting bowlers under pressure. His ability to score quickly has been a major asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across his IPL career, he has accumulated 1,556 runs and played several match-winning knocks. His best IPL season came in 2024 when he scored 567 runs and established himself as one of the league's premier openers. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Sai Sudharsan - 402 Runs
Sai Sudharsan continued his rise as one of India's most dependable young batters by registering 402 powerplay runs in a season. The Gujarat Titans opener enjoyed another remarkable campaign in IPL 2026, scoring 722 runs overall and playing a key role at the top of the order. His partnership with captain Shubman Gill became one of the biggest talking points of the season, as the duo repeatedly provided strong starts. Sudharsan's calm temperament combined with his ability to accelerate when needed has helped him become one of the most consistent performers in the IPL over recent years. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Jos Buttler - 374 Runs
England star Jos Buttler is widely regarded as one of the finest T20 batters of his generation. His tally of 374 powerplay runs in a single IPL season highlights his ability to dominate attacks early in an innings. Buttler has represented multiple franchises during his IPL career and has scored 4,646 runs in the competition. His most memorable season came in 2022 when he amassed 863 runs, one of the highest tallies in IPL history. Known for his innovative strokeplay and clean hitting, Buttler has consistently delivered match-winning performances and remains one of the league's biggest overseas stars. (Pic Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul - 364 Runs
KL Rahul has scored 364 runs in the powerplay during a single IPL season and has amassed 5,815 runs overall in the tournament. Rahul has represented multiple franchises including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and others during his IPL journey. His best season came in 2020 when he scored 670 runs and won the Orange Cap. In IPL 2026, Rahul once again impressed by contributing 593 runs and showcasing his class throughout the tournament. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 361 Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 361 runs in the powerplay during a season. The Rajasthan Royals opener has developed into one of India's most exciting young talents and has consistently impressed with his aggressive batting. Jaiswal has scored 2,593 IPL runs while representing Rajasthan Royals and has played several memorable innings for the franchise. His breakthrough campaign came in 2023 when he accumulated 625 runs and established himself among the league's top batters. His fearless approach and ability to attack quality bowling have made him a crucial player for Rajasthan Royals. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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