Top 7 captains with most sixes in an IPL season: Rajat Patidar on top, Shreyas Iyer at 2nd and Virat Kohli at...; check full list
Captains often carry the extra burden of expectations, but some of the IPL's greatest leaders have thrived under pressure by taking the attack to the opposition. Whether it is Virat Kohli's consistency, MS Dhoni's finishing heroics or David Warner's explosive starts, these captains have led from the front with the bat. IPL 2026 added another name to this elite list as Rajat Patidar rewrote history with a record-breaking six-hitting season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His remarkable campaign proved that leadership and fearless batting can go hand in hand.
Here's a look at the seven captains who smashed the most sixes in a single IPL season:
Rajat Patidar - 41 Sixes (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Rajat Patidar sits at the top of the list with a record-breaking 41 sixes in IPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB skipper has led from the front throughout the season with his fearless batting and aggressive intent. His stunning unbeaten 93 off 33 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 included nine sixes and powered RCB to a massive total of 254/5, the highest score in IPL playoff history. Patidar's explosive batting has played a crucial role in taking RCB to a second successive IPL final and has cemented his status as one of the most destructive captains in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Shreyas Iyer – 39 Sixes (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer occupies the second spot with 39 sixes in a single IPL season. Known for combining elegant strokeplay with attacking intent, Iyer has enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign. He scored 498 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 55.33 while leading PBKS from the front. Iyer has a proven record as captain, having previously guided Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020. After becoming one of the most expensive players in IPL history, he has justified the investment with impactful performances and consistent leadership throughout the season. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Virat Kohli – 38 Sixes (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Virat Kohli sits prominently on the list with 38 sixes in an IPL season as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. One of the greatest batters in IPL history, Kohli continues to set benchmarks with his consistency and hunger for runs. In IPL 2026, he crossed the 600-run mark yet again, becoming the first player to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive IPL seasons. His ability to combine power-hitting with classical batting has made him a complete T20 batter. Kohli's six hitting prowess and leadership helped establish RCB as one of the most competitive teams in the league. (PIC credits: IANS)
David Warner - 31 Sixes (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
David Warner remains one of the most successful overseas captains in IPL history. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper smashed 31 sixes in a single season while leading the franchise from the front. Warner was instrumental in SRH's title-winning campaign in 2016 and consistently delivered match-winning performances at the top of the order. His aggressive batting style and ability to dominate bowling attacks made him one of the most feared openers in T20 cricket. Warner's 692-run season in 2019 remains one of the finest campaigns by a batter in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
MS Dhoni - 30 Sixes (Chennai Super Kings)
MS Dhoni's presence on this list comes as no surprise. The legendary Chennai Super Kings captain smashed 30 sixes in a single IPL season while continuing to showcase his trademark finishing ability. Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history, Dhoni transformed CSK into one of the most successful franchises in the tournament. Across his IPL career, he has scored more than 5,400 runs at a strike rate above 137. (Pic Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul – 30 Sixes (Punjab Kings)
KL Rahul's explosive season as Punjab Kings captain earned him a place among the elite six-hitters in IPL history. The stylish opener struck 30 sixes while anchoring the innings and maintaining consistency at the top of the order. Rahul's ability to switch gears effortlessly and accelerate when needed made him one of the most dependable batters in the competition. (PIC Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul - 30 Sixes (Lucknow Super Giants)
KL Rahul appears again on the list, this time for his six-hitting exploits as captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul continued his excellent batting form after moving to the franchise, striking 30 sixes in a season while leading from the front. As captain, he played a key role in establishing LSG as a competitive IPL side and consistently delivered important performances at the top of the order. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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