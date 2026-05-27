Top 7 captains with most sixes in an IPL season: Rajat Patidar on top, Shreyas Iyer at 2nd and Virat Kohli at...; check full list

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Captains often carry the extra burden of expectations, but some of the IPL's greatest leaders have thrived under pressure by taking the attack to the opposition. Whether it is Virat Kohli's consistency, MS Dhoni's finishing heroics or David Warner's explosive starts, these captains have led from the front with the bat. IPL 2026 added another name to this elite list as Rajat Patidar rewrote history with a record-breaking six-hitting season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His remarkable campaign proved that leadership and fearless batting can go hand in hand.

Here's a look at the seven captains who smashed the most sixes in a single IPL season: