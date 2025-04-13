Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 7 Fastest Fifties by IPL Captains: Shreyas Iyer Joins MS Dhoni In Elite List - Check In Pics
Top 7 Fastest Fifties by IPL Captains: Shreyas Iyer Joins MS Dhoni In Elite List - Check In Pics

Shreyas Iyer has joined an elite group of IPL captains who have smashed the fastest half-centuries in the league’s history. Here’s the list of the top 7 fastest fifties by IPL captain.   

 

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Adam Gilchrist – 17 Balls

The explosive Australian wicketkeeper-batsman led the Deccan Chargers to their maiden IPL title in 2009. In the same season, Gilchrist smashed the fastest half-century by a captain in just 17 balls against the Delhi Daredevils.

 

Faf du Plessis – 18 Balls

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper recorded his fastest IPL fifty in just 18 balls against the Gujarat Titans during the 2024 season.

 

MS Dhoni – 20 Balls

The iconic Chennai Super Kings captain registered his fastest IPL half-century in 20 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2012 edition.

 

David Warner – 21 Balls

Leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner blasted a rapid half-century in just 21 balls against Bengaluru in IPL 2016—one of the highlights of his captaincy tenure.

 

Shreyas Iyer – 22 Balls

As captain of the Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer joined this elite list by smashing a 22-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 season.

 

Dinesh Karthik – 22 Balls

While captaining Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018, Dinesh Karthik scored his fastest IPL half-century in 22 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

 

Kieron Pollard – 22 Balls

Standing in as captain for Mumbai Indians in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard hammered a 22-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab during the 2019 season.

 

