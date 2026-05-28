Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen leads, Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill feature...; check full list

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Fielding often becomes the difference between winning and losing in the IPL, and IPL 2026 once again delivered some stunning moments on the field. From breathtaking boundary catches to pressure grabs in crucial situations, several stars stepped up for their teams with safe hands throughout the season. Heinrich Klaasen leads the list for the most catches in IPL 2026, while stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma also feature among the top fielders this season.

Here’s a look at the top 7 players with the most catches in IPL 2026