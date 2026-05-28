Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen leads, Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill feature...; check full list
Fielding often becomes the difference between winning and losing in the IPL, and IPL 2026 once again delivered some stunning moments on the field. From breathtaking boundary catches to pressure grabs in crucial situations, several stars stepped up for their teams with safe hands throughout the season. Heinrich Klaasen leads the list for the most catches in IPL 2026, while stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma also feature among the top fielders this season.
Here’s a look at the top 7 players with the most catches in IPL 2026
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 13 Catches
Heinrich Klaasen finished IPL 2026 with the highest number of catches as a fielder, grabbing 13 catches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African star once again proved why he remains one of the safest fielders in world cricket with several stunning grabs under pressure. Klaasen also delivered a sensational season with the bat, scoring 624 runs at a strike rate of 159.47. He became the first batter in T20 history to score more than 600 runs in a tournament while batting at No.4 or lower. Although SRH’s campaign ended in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, Klaasen remained Hyderabad’s biggest match-winner throughout IPL 2026.
Dewald Brevis (CSK) -12 Catches
Dewald Brevis enjoyed an impressive IPL 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings and made a strong impact with his fielding efforts. The young South African batter completed 12 catches in just 11 matches, showcasing his athleticism and reflexes across the tournament. Brevis also chipped in with 151 runs during the season and looked promising whenever he got opportunities in the middle order. Despite individual brilliance from a few players, CSK endured a disappointing campaign and failed to qualify for the playoffs. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Donovan Ferreira (RR) -12 Catches
Donovan Ferreira played a valuable role for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2026 with contributions in both batting and fielding. The explosive middle-order batter grabbed 12 catches this season and consistently delivered in pressure moments for RR. Ferreira also scored 279 runs at a strike rate of 168.07, providing crucial finishing touches during Rajasthan’s playoff run. His aggressive batting style and safe hands in the field made him one of RR’s most underrated performers this year. Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator and will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 as they continue their push for another IPL title. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Tilak Varma (MI) - 12 Catches
Tilak Varma remained one of the few positives for Mumbai Indians during a difficult IPL 2026 season. The stylish left-handed batter completed 12 catches and also impressed with the bat by scoring 359 runs at a strike rate of 145.93. Tilak’s best innings of the season came when he smashed a brilliant century, reminding everyone of his immense talent. However, Mumbai Indians struggled badly throughout the tournament and were knocked out early after managing only four wins. Despite the disappointing results for MI, Tilak continued to fight consistently and emerged as one of the team’s standout performers with both bat and field during IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 12 Catches
Devdutt Padikkal has enjoyed a memorable IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has contributed heavily in the field as well. The left-handed batter took 12 catches during the campaign and remained one of RCB’s safest fielders throughout the tournament. Padikkal also delivered consistently with the bat, scoring 463 runs at a superb strike rate of 170.84. His attacking batting style gave RCB quick starts and helped them dominate several matches this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have now qualified for the IPL 2026 final after defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, and Padikkal’s performances have played an important role in their success. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Shubman Gill (GT) - 11 Catches
Shubman Gill once again led Gujarat Titans brilliantly during IPL 2026 and contributed heavily with both bat and field. The GT skipper grabbed 11 catches during the season and remained highly reliable in crucial moments. Gill also scored 618 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 159.27, continuing his remarkable consistency in the IPL. His calm leadership and batting performances have been major reasons behind Gujarat Titans reaching the playoffs once again. Although GT suffered a heavy defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1, they still have another chance to reach the final when they face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. (Pic Credits: IANS)
XC Bartlett (PBKS) – 10 Catches
XC Bartlett emerged as one of Punjab Kings standout performers during IPL 2026 despite the team missing out on the playoffs. The Australian all-rounder completed 10 catches during the season and impressed with his sharp fielding efforts across multiple games. Bartlett also contributed with both bat and ball, scoring useful runs. Punjab Kings started the tournament strongly with six wins early in the campaign and looked set for a playoff spot. However, a dramatic collapse towards the end of the league stage saw PBKS crash out of the playoff race. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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