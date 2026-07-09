/Top 7 Indian batters with the most T20I runs in England: Rohit Sharma on top, Virat Kohli 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer completes the list with 138 runs in four T20I innings in England at a strike rate of 143.75. The middle-order batter has impressed with his positive intent and ability to counter both pace and spin. Despite limited opportunities, Iyer has shown he can adapt well to English conditions and contribute valuable runs for India. With several years of international cricket still ahead of him, he has the opportunity to climb further up this list in future tours. (Pic Credits: IANS)