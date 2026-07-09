/Top 7 Indian batters with the most T20I runs in England: Rohit Sharma on top, Virat Kohli 2nd, MS Dhoni at...; check full list

India have produced several outstanding batters in T20 Internationals on English soil, with some of the biggest names delivering memorable performances over the years. From Rohit Sharma's consistency at the top to Virat Kohli's dependable run-scoring and Suryakumar Yadav's explosive Strokeplay, here's a look at the top seven Indian batters with the most T20I runs in England.
Rohit Sharma tops the list of Indian batters with the most T20 International runs in England. The former India captain has amassed 335 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 133.46, consistently providing solid starts at the top of the order. His ability to adapt to English conditions while maintaining an attacking approach has made him one of India's most successful T20I batters on English soil. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Virat Kohli occupies the second spot with 192 runs in seven T20I innings in England at a strike rate of 133.33. The batting stalwart has often anchored India's innings while also accelerating when required. Kohli's technique and temperament have helped him tackle challenging English conditions effectively. Although he has played fewer innings than Rohit Sharma, his consistency and ability to deliver under pressure have made him one of India's key performers in T20 Internationals in England. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Suryakumar Yadav has made an immediate impact in England with 171 runs in just three T20I innings at a staggering strike rate of 201.17. His fearless strokeplay and innovative shot-making have troubled bowlers, making him one of the most destructive T20 batters in world cricket. Despite playing only a handful of matches, Suryakumar has already climbed to third on India's all-time list in England, underlining the impact he has made in a short span. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 153 runs in eight T20I innings in England at a strike rate of 110.07. While his numbers may not reflect explosive batting, Dhoni's role as a finisher often required him to guide India through tricky situations rather than chase personal milestones. His calm presence and ability to finish games made him a crucial member of India's T20 side during his career, including in English conditions. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Yuvraj Singh also accumulated 153 runs, but did so in just five innings, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 154.54. Known for his aggressive batting and clean hitting, Yuvraj played several memorable knocks in England. His ability to dominate spin and pace alike made him a match-winner in T20 cricket. The left-hander's strike rate highlights the attacking intent he consistently brought whenever he represented India in England. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Gautam Gambhir scored 148 runs in five T20I innings in England at a strike rate of 109.62. The left-handed opener played an important role during the early years of India's T20 journey, often providing stability at the top of the order. While his approach was more measured compared to some of his contemporaries, Gambhir's contributions helped India build competitive totals and lay strong foundations in overseas conditions. (Pic Credits: X)
Shreyas Iyer completes the list with 138 runs in four T20I innings in England at a strike rate of 143.75. The middle-order batter has impressed with his positive intent and ability to counter both pace and spin. Despite limited opportunities, Iyer has shown he can adapt well to English conditions and contribute valuable runs for India. With several years of international cricket still ahead of him, he has the opportunity to climb further up this list in future tours. (Pic Credits: IANS)