Top 7 players with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Rohit Sharma at 4th, AB de Villiers at...; check full list
From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, the IPL has witnessed some of the most consistent batters in T20 history. These players have dominated bowling attacks over the years with their ability to score match-winning fifties and centuries under pressure. The elite list of players with most 50+ scores in IPL history features legends like David Warner, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina, who have delivered consistently for their franchises across multiple IPL seasons.
Here are top seven IPL batters with most 50+ scores:
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli sits at the top of the list for most 50+ scores in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has smashed 67 half-centuries and remains the first batter to cross 9,000 IPL runs. Kohli has played 280 matches for RCB and maintained an impressive average of over 40. His consistency across multiple IPL seasons has made him one of the greatest batters in tournament history. Kohli has also won multiple Orange Caps and continues to dominate bowling attacks with his classy strokeplay and unmatched fitness standards in the IPL. (Pic Credits: IANS)
David Warner
David Warner occupies the second spot with 62 half-centuries in IPL history. The explosive left-hander played for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring runs consistently at the top of the order. Warner also holds the record for winning the most Orange Caps in IPL history. He remains the only captain to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to an IPL title. Warner’s aggressive batting, quick starts and ability to dominate powerplays made him one of the most dangerous overseas players in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is among the most dependable batters in IPL history with 53 half-centuries in 222 matches. The stylish left-handed opener scored more than 5,300 runs in the tournament with a strike rate above 127. Dhawan represented multiple franchises between 2008 and 2024, delivering consistent performances season after season. Known for his elegant cover drives and calm presence at the crease, Dhawan played a crucial role in several playoff campaigns. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining scoring momentum made him one of the most reliable top-order batters in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has registered 51 scores of fifty or more in IPL history, including 49 half-centuries. The Mumbai Indians legend has scored over 7,300 runs in the tournament since making his debut in 2008. Rohit represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, where he also became one of the most successful captains in IPL history. His effortless timing and ability to perform under pressure helped Mumbai Indians win multiple IPL trophies. Rohit remains one of the most impactful Indian batters and captains in the league's history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has established himself as one of the finest IPL batters with 49 scores of fifty or more, including 43 half-centuries. The stylish right-hander has scored over 5,600 IPL runs at an impressive average of nearly 46 with a strike rate above 138. Rahul has represented several franchises, including Delhi Capitals, and is known for his elegant batting style and consistency at the top. He also registered one of the highest individual scores in IPL history, proving his ability to play long and match-winning innings in the tournament. (Pic Credits: IANS)
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers remains one of the most entertaining batters ever seen in IPL history. Popularly known as ‘Mr. 360’, ABD scored 40 half-centuries during his IPL career and finished with more than 5,000 runs. He represented Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and became famous for his fearless strokeplay and innovative shots. De Villiers could dominate bowlers in every corner of the ground and often single-handedly changed matches. His partnerships with Virat Kohli remain among the most iconic batting combinations in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina is regarded as one of the pioneers of IPL batting success. The former Chennai Super Kings star scored 39 half-centuries in 205 matches and amassed over 5,500 runs in the league. Raina represented Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions during his IPL journey. Known for his aggressive intent and brilliant fielding, Raina played several memorable knocks in pressure situations. His consistency in the middle order and ability to dominate spin bowling made him one of the most successful IPL batters of all time. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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