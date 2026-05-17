Top 7 players with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Rohit Sharma at 4th, AB de Villiers at...; check full list

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From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, the IPL has witnessed some of the most consistent batters in T20 history. These players have dominated bowling attacks over the years with their ability to score match-winning fifties and centuries under pressure. The elite list of players with most 50+ scores in IPL history features legends like David Warner, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina, who have delivered consistently for their franchises across multiple IPL seasons.

Here are top seven IPL batters with most 50+ scores: