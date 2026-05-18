Top 7 players with most POTM Awards in IPL history: Virat Kohli at 3rd, MS Dhoni at 5th spot, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League has produced some of the greatest match-winners in T20 cricket history. Over the years, several legendary cricketers - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma - have delivered unforgettable performances under pressure, helping their teams secure crucial victories. From explosive centuries to game-changing bowling spells, these stars have consistently dominated the biggest stage in franchise cricket.
Here’s a look at the players with the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in IPL history:
AB de Villiers - 25 POTM Awards
AB de Villiers holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards in IPL history with 25 awards. The former South African superstar played 184 IPL matches between 2008 and 2021 for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Known for his innovative strokeplay and finishing ability, ABD scored 5,162 runs at an average of 39.71. One of his most iconic innings came against Mumbai Indians in 2015 when he smashed 133 runs off just 59 balls. His consistency and match-winning ability made him one of IPL’s greatest entertainers. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Chris Gayle - 22 POTM Awards
Chris Gayle ranks second on the list with 22 Player of the Match awards in IPL history. The explosive West Indies batter played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2009 to 2021. Gayle scored 4,965 IPL runs at an average of 39.72 and became one of the league’s most feared hitters. His unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013 remains the highest individual score in IPL history and one of the greatest T20 knocks ever played. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Virat Kohli - 21 POTM Awards
Virat Kohli has registered 21 Player of the Match awards while representing only Royal Challengers Bengaluru throughout his IPL career. Kohli has played over 280 matches and remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history with more than 9,200 runs. He is also the first batter to cross the 9,000-run milestone in the tournament. Kohli’s consistency, chasing ability and leadership have made him one of IPL’s greatest icons. From anchoring difficult chases to producing match-winning centuries, Kohli has remained one of the most dominant batters in the history of the competition. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rohit Sharma - 21 POTM Awards
Rohit Sharma has won 21 Player of the Match awards in the IPL and remains one of the tournament’s most successful captains and batters. Rohit represented Deccan Chargers before becoming a legend for Mumbai Indians. Across 279 matches, he has scored more than 7,300 runs, including the highest score of 109 not out. Rohit is known for his elegant strokeplay and calm leadership under pressure. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians became one of the most dominant teams in IPL history, winning multiple titles during his successful tenure. (Pic Credits: IANS)
MS Dhoni - 18 POTM Awards
MS Dhoni has earned 18 Player of the Match awards and remains one of the biggest legends in IPL history. The former India captain represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant across 278 matches. Dhoni has scored more than 5,400 runs at an average of 38.30 and is widely regarded as one of the best finishers in T20 cricket. His calm approach in pressure situations and tactical captaincy helped CSK become one of the most successful IPL franchises. Dhoni’s finishing sixes and match-winning knocks remain unforgettable for cricket fans. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Sunil Narine - 18 POTM Awards
Sunil Narine has claimed 18 Player of the Match awards during his successful IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders. The mystery spinner has played 200 matches and picked up over 200 wickets while maintaining a brilliant economy rate below seven. Narine’s ability to control the middle overs and break partnerships made him one of the most dangerous bowlers in IPL history. Apart from bowling, he also transformed into an explosive opener in recent seasons. His all-round performances played a crucial role in KKR’s success and made him one of the most impactful overseas players in the league. (Pic Credits: IANS)
David Warner - 18 POTM Awards
David Warner also features on the elite list with 18 Player of the Match awards in IPL history. Warner represented Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2009 and 2024. The aggressive Australian opener scored 6,565 IPL runs at an average above 40 and became one of the league’s most consistent overseas batters. Warner also captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title in 2016. His explosive starts and ability to dominate bowling attacks made him one of the most successful players in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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