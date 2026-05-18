Top 7 players with most POTM Awards in IPL history: Virat Kohli at 3rd, MS Dhoni at 5th spot, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list 

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The Indian Premier League has produced some of the greatest match-winners in T20 cricket history. Over the years, several legendary cricketers - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma - have delivered unforgettable performances under pressure, helping their teams secure crucial victories. From explosive centuries to game-changing bowling spells, these stars have consistently dominated the biggest stage in franchise cricket.

Here’s a look at the players with the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in IPL history: