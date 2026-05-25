Top 7 wicket-takers in IPL history: Yuzvendra Chahal leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at...; check full list
Yuzvendra Chahal - 233 Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal sits at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history with 233 wickets. The leg-spinner has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings during his IPL career from 2013 to 2026. Known for his ability to outfox batters in the middle overs, Chahal has been one of the league’s most consistent performers. He has maintained an economy rate of 8.05 and registered best bowling figures of 5/40. His wicket-taking ability and knack for delivering breakthroughs have made him one of the greatest bowlers in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 222 Wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupies the second spot with 222 wickets in IPL history. The experienced Indian pacer has played for Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru since making his debut in 2011. Renowned for his swing bowling and accuracy, Bhuvneshwar has consistently troubled batters across different phases of an innings. He boasts an impressive economy rate of 7.71 and a best bowling performance of 5/19. One of his most memorable achievements came in 2016 when he won the Purple Cap and played a key role in helping Sunrisers Hyderabad lift their maiden IPL title. (Pic Credits : IANS)
Sunil Narine - 207 Wickets
Sunil Narine has been one of the most influential overseas players in IPL history and ranks third on the all-time wickets list with 207 scalps. The West Indies spinner has spent his entire IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and has been instrumental in the franchise’s success over the years. Narine’s mystery spin and exceptional control have helped him maintain a remarkable economy rate of just 6.78, one of the best in the tournament. His best bowling figures are 5/19. Apart from his bowling exploits, Narine has also contributed as an aggressive opening batter for KKR. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Piyush Chawla - 192 Wickets
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla occupies fourth place among the highest wicket-takers in IPL history with 192 wickets. Chawla has represented Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during a long IPL career. Known for his variations and calm temperament under pressure, he has delivered several match-winning performances. Chawla has played 192 matches and maintained an economy rate of 7.96, while his best bowling figures stand at 4/17. His experience and ability to break partnerships have made him a valuable asset for every franchise he has represented in the league. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Ravichandran Ashwin - 187 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin has established himself as one of the smartest bowlers in IPL history, claiming 187 wickets in 221 matches. The off spinner has represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals from 2009 to 2025. Ashwin’s tactical awareness, variations and ability to contain runs have made him a dependable performer throughout his IPL journey. He boasts an economy rate of 7.20 and best bowling figures of 4/34. Beyond his wicket tally, Ashwin has consistently played an important role in controlling the flow of runs during crucial stages of matches. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Jasprit Bumrah - 187 Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation and has taken 187 wickets for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Since his debut, Bumrah has been a cornerstone of MI’s bowling attack, helping the franchise win multiple titles. His ability to bowl yorkers under pressure and deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments has set him apart. Bumrah has maintained an economy rate of 7.20 and recorded sensational best figures of 5/10. Despite playing fewer matches than several names on this list, he remains one of the most impactful bowlers in IPL history. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Dwayne Bravo - 187 Wickets
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo rounds off the list with 187 wickets in 158 IPL matches. Bravo represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions during a highly successful career in the tournament. Famous for his slower balls and death-over expertise, he became one of the most feared bowlers in T20 cricket. Bravo maintained an economy rate of 7.33 and produced best figures of 5/10. He also won multiple Purple Caps and played a crucial role in several title-winning campaigns for Chennai Super Kings, cementing his legacy as an IPL great. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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