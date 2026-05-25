Top 7 wicket-takers in IPL history: Yuzvendra Chahal leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at...; check full list

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Sunil Narine has been one of the most influential overseas players in IPL history and ranks third on the all-time wickets list with 207 scalps. The West Indies spinner has spent his entire IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and has been instrumental in the franchise’s success over the years. Narine’s mystery spin and exceptional control have helped him maintain a remarkable economy rate of just 6.78, one of the best in the tournament. His best bowling figures are 5/19. Apart from his bowling exploits, Narine has also contributed as an aggressive opening batter for KKR. (Pic Credits: IANS)