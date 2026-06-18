/Top Indian captains with 150+ ODI scores: From Virender Sehwag's 219 to Shubman Gill's 154...; check full list

Indian cricket has witnessed several iconic batting performances from captains in One-Day Internationals (ODI) over the years. From Kapil Dev's legendary World Cup knock to Virender Sehwag's record-breaking double century and Shubman Gill's recent masterclass, these innings have left a lasting mark on the game.
Here's a look at Indian captains who have scored 150 or more runs in men's ODIs:
Virender Sehwag produced one of the greatest ODI innings of all time when he smashed 219 against West Indies in Indore on December 8, 2011. The explosive opener became the second player to score a double century in ODI cricket and the first Indian captain to achieve the feat. Sehwag's innings powered India to a massive victory and briefly held the record for the highest individual score in ODI history. (Pic Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali remains one of the finest ODI knocks by an Indian captain. It was Rohit's third double century in ODIs, making him the only batter with three scores of 200 or more in the format. His innings helped India post 392/4 and level the series in emphatic fashion. (Pic Credits: X)
Sachin Tendulkar delivered a batting masterclass with an unbeaten 186 against New Zealand in Hyderabad on November 9, 1999. The innings was then the highest score by an Indian in ODIs and guided India to a comfortable victory. Tendulkar's knock featured elegant strokeplay and complete dominance over the New Zealand attack. (Pic Credit: X)
Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe during the 1983 Cricket World Cup remains one of the most celebrated innings in Indian cricket history. Coming in with India struggling at 17/5, Kapil rescued the team with a remarkable counter-attacking knock. The innings played a crucial role in India's journey to their maiden World Cup triumph. (Pic Credits: X)
Virat Kohli showcased his class with an unbeaten 160 against South Africa in Cape Town during the 2018 ODI series. Batting on a difficult surface, Kohli anchored the innings brilliantly and helped India secure a commanding win. The knock is widely regarded as one of his finest ODI performances as captain. (Pic Credits: X)
Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 157 against West Indies in Visakhapatnam and became the fastest batter to reach 10,000 ODI runs. The innings featured 13 fours and four sixes and nearly guided India to victory in a thrilling run chase before the match ended in a tie. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Shubman Gill joined this elite list with a superb 154 against Afghanistan. Battling cramps and challenging conditions, the Indian captain produced a composed yet aggressive innings featuring 22 boundaries and two sixes. His knock helped India seal a dominant victory and an unassailable series lead. (Pic Credits: IANS)