NewsPhotos'Trophy Chor' Mohsin Naqvi, Ind-Pak Handshake Saga To RCB Stampede: A Look At Cricket Controversies Of YEAR 2025
'Trophy Chor' Mohsin Naqvi, Ind-Pak Handshake Saga To RCB Stampede: A Look At Cricket Controversies Of YEAR 2025

Explore the biggest cricket controversies of 2025, from the ‘Trophy Chor’ saga and India-Pakistan handshake drama to the RCB stampede, DRS errors, and doping cases that shook the sport globally.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Cricket Controversies 2025 - A Year of Highs and Headaches

Cricket Controversies 2025 - A Year of Highs and Headaches

2025 was a blockbuster year for cricket, delivering historic triumphs alongside fierce controversies. From India’s title-winning dominance to off-field drama, politics, tragedies, and tech failures, the sport witnessed it all.

 

India’s Golden Year Amid the Chaos

India’s Golden Year Amid the Chaos

India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy (beating New Zealand), won the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan, and the women’s team created history by winning their first ICC Women’s World Cup at home  making controversies stand out even more sharply.

 

Asia Cup 2025 - The ‘No Handshake’ Storm

Asia Cup 2025 - The ‘No Handshake’ Storm

India-Pakistan tensions spilled onto the field in Dubai as Indian players refused pre- and post-match handshakes following the Pahalgam attack. The gesture  or lack of it  sparked massive debate on cricket and diplomacy.

Refused To Shake Hand

Refused To Shake Hand

In the IND vs ENG Test at Old Trafford, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused Ben Stokes’ early handshake offer to complete personal milestones. The incident reignited the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate worldwide.

 

RCB’s IPL Glory Turns Tragic

RCB’s IPL Glory Turns Tragic

RCB’s long-awaited IPL title celebrations ended in heartbreak after a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives. Poor crowd management turned joy into national mourning.

 

South Africa Coach’s ‘Grovel’ Remark Sparks Fury

South Africa Coach’s ‘Grovel’ Remark Sparks Fury

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad’s comment about making India “grovel” drew backlash due to racial undertones. Though later clarified, the remark overshadowed South Africa’s strong on-field showing.

 

Ashes 2025 - Snicko Technology Under Fire

Ashes 2025 - Snicko Technology Under Fire

Repeated Snicko errors led to overturned reviews, confusion, and criticism from players and experts. Calls grew louder to reassess DRS tech standards mid-series.

 

Doping Cases & Integrity Concerns

Doping Cases & Integrity Concerns

Doping bans involving Kagiso Rabada and Vivian Kingma, along with domestic match-fixing cases, raised alarms about cricket’s integrity a sobering end to a turbulent year.

Trophy Chor’ Moment Rocks Asia Cup Ceremony

Trophy Chor’ Moment Rocks Asia Cup Ceremony

Drama peaked when Indian players refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi controversially walked away with the trophy, ending the ceremony abruptly  earning the viral nickname “Trophy Chor”.

 

Champions Trophy 2025 - Saga Amidst Games

Champions Trophy 2025 - Saga Amidst Games

The ICC Champions Trophy suffered embarrassment due to wrong national anthems, missing flags, and graphic errors. PCB blamed “technical glitches”, but fans felt organizational lapses overshadowed cricket.

 

Haris Rauf 6-0" was a controversial gesture the Pakistani pacer made towards Indian fans during an Asia Cup 2025 match, not his bowling figures. The gesture referenced a politically charged, unverified military claim by Pakistan

