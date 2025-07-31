Advertisement
Two Years After Meeting Sir Gary Sobers, Shubman Gill Breaks His Record For...
Two Years After Meeting Sir Gary Sobers, Shubman Gill Breaks His Record For...

Shubman Gill's incredible form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen him ascend to the top of an elite list, breaking a record held by one of cricket's all-time greats. Here is the full list - 

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
A Prophetic Meeting, A Historic Feat

1/8
A Prophetic Meeting, A Historic Feat

Exactly two years after a memorable encounter with the legendary Sir Garry Sobers, where Rahul Dravid introduced Shubman Gill as "one of our most exciting talents" and Sobers replied, "I saw about you," the young Indian captain has etched his name in the annals of Test cricket history. Gill has surpassed Sir Garry Sobers' long-standing record for the most runs scored by a visiting captain in a Test series, a testament to his burgeoning talent and leadership.

A Series Defined by Grit and Records

2/8
A Series Defined by Grit and Records

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been a captivating contest, currently poised at 2-1 in England's favor. India's resilient fightback, culminating in a draw in the 4th Test, has set up a thrilling decider. Gill's record-breaking run-scoring, alongside Ben Stokes' impactful all-round performances (despite his injury ruling him out of this Test), has added layers of individual brilliance to a fiercely contested series. This final Test at The Oval promises to be a memorable conclusion, with Gill leading from the front.

 

Most Runs for a Visiting Captain in a Test Series

3/8
Most Runs for a Visiting Captain in a Test Series

Shubman Gill's incredible form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen him ascend to the top of an elite list, breaking a record held by one of cricket's all-time greats. Here is the full list - 

 

Shubman Gill

4/8
Shubman Gill

At just 25 years old, Shubman Gill has not only taken on the mantle of captaincy but has also delivered a batting masterclass throughout this grueling series. His composure, technique, and ability to score crucial runs under pressure have been instrumental for India. This record-breaking performance solidifies his status as a premier batsman and a leader for the future of Indian cricket.

 

Sir Garry Sobers

5/8
Sir Garry Sobers

Sir Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, set this remarkable record during West Indies' tour of England in 1966. His 722 runs in that series showcased his unparalleled batting prowess and all-round brilliance. For Shubman Gill to surpass a legend of Sobers' stature speaks volumes about his current form and potential.

 

Greame Smith

6/8
Greame Smith

The list of most runs by a visiting captain in a Test series features other cricketing giants. Graeme Smith's 714 runs during South Africa's tour of England in 2003 highlighted his immense resilience and leadership. 

 

Leonard Hutton

7/8
Leonard Hutton

Similarly, Leonard Hutton's 677 runs for England in the West Indies in 1954 underscore the consistency required to achieve such a feat against formidable opposition in challenging conditions.

 

Gill's Unthinkable Opportunity at The Oval

8/8
Gill's Unthinkable Opportunity at The Oval

lAs of the current play (early lunch on Day 1), Shubman Gill is batting on 15 runs (23 balls). With his series tally now at 737* runs, he has already broken Sobers' record. He now has the chance to extend this record significantly and potentially achieve an "unthinkable" milestone  becoming the first captain ever to hit five centuries in a bilateral Test series, having already scored four. His ongoing innings is crucial for India's hopes of leveling the series.

 

