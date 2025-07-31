Two Years After Meeting Sir Gary Sobers, Shubman Gill Breaks His Record For...

8 / 8

lAs of the current play (early lunch on Day 1), Shubman Gill is batting on 15 runs (23 balls). With his series tally now at 737* runs, he has already broken Sobers' record. He now has the chance to extend this record significantly and potentially achieve an "unthinkable" milestone becoming the first captain ever to hit five centuries in a bilateral Test series, having already scored four. His ongoing innings is crucial for India's hopes of leveling the series.