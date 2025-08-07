Advertisement
Tymal Mills To Paige Vanzant : Top 8 Athletes On Adult Site 'OnlyFans', Earned More in 24 Hours Than Their Whole Career

In an evolving digital landscape, athletes are increasingly turning to platforms like OnlyFans as a way to engage with their audience beyond the field. This move allows them to create a direct revenue stream, often supplementing income from sports that may not offer high salaries or extensive sponsorship deals. Here's a list of top 8 athletes on 'OnlyFans'-

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
The Rise of a New Revenue Stream

The Rise of a New Revenue Stream

In an evolving digital landscape, athletes are increasingly turning to platforms like OnlyFans as a way to engage with their audience beyond the field. This move allows them to create a direct revenue stream, often supplementing income from sports that may not offer high salaries or extensive sponsorship deals. Here's a list of top 8 athletes on 'OnlyFans'-

 

Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills

A professional cricketer from England, Tymal Mills broke new ground by becoming one of the first high-profile cricketers to join OnlyFans. He has been open about using the platform to offer exclusive, behind-the-scenes content related to cricket and his personal life, not for adult content. Mills uses the platform to bypass traditional media, giving fans a direct look into his thoughts and life.

 

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant

A former UFC fighter and a well-known name in mixed martial arts, Paige VanZant has been a trailblazer for athletes on OnlyFans. She has used the platform to build a strong community and generate significant income. Her content often blends her intense training regimen and fight-related commentary with more personal, lifestyle-focused posts.

 

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

The fiery Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios, launched his OnlyFans account to provide a different kind of access to his fans. He offers behind-the-scenes content from tournaments, training sessions, and his personal life. Kyrgios has used the platform to interact with his fans on a more personal level, giving them an unfiltered look into his world.

 

Ebanie Bridges

Ebanie Bridges

An Australian professional boxer and former IBF bantamweight world champion, Ebanie Bridges has become one of the most prominent athletes on OnlyFans. Known for her outspoken personality and unique weigh-in attire, she uses the platform to share exclusive content and connect with her dedicated fanbase, often blending her boxing career with her personal life.

 

Alysha Newman

Alysha Newman

A decorated Canadian Olympic pole vaulter, Alysha Newman has used OnlyFans to monetize her athletic career and build a personal brand. She offers exclusive training footage, fitness tips, and content that highlights her athleticism. Her use of the platform is a great example of an athlete creating a direct revenue stream to fund their training and competition goals.

 

Elise Christie

Elise Christie

A three-time world champion speed skater from Great Britain, Elise Christie turned to OnlyFans to raise money for her bid to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics. After a difficult period with injuries and retirement, she decided to return to skating. The platform has become a way for her to secure the financial resources needed to train and compete at the highest level.

 

Renee Gracie

Renee Gracie

A former Australian V8 Supercars driver, Renee Gracie made headlines when she left her racing career to focus on OnlyFans. She has openly discussed how the platform provided her with financial stability that racing did not. Gracie's story is a notable example of an athlete pivoting careers to find more lucrative opportunities.

 

Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage

A professional basketball player who has played in the WNBA and for the Australian national team, Liz Cambage is another prominent athlete on the platform. She has used OnlyFans to engage with her large following and provide content related to her lifestyle and fitness. Her presence on the platform highlights the growing trend of high-profile athletes using it for personal brand and income generation. 

 

