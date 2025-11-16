Advertisement
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Big Changes After India's Home Loss Against South Africa, Check All 9 Teams' Standings
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Big Changes After India's Home Loss Against South Africa, Check All 9 Teams' Standings

ICC WTC Points Table 2025–27 updated after India’s 30-run loss to South Africa in Kolkata. India slip to 4th with 54.17% PCT, while Bavuma’s SA jump to 2nd. Check full standings, team rankings, match stats, and updated Test squads for both sides.

Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Updated WTC Standings After India's Loss

Updated WTC Standings After India's Loss

At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India fell short while chasing 124 and suffered their third defeat of the ongoing cycle. They dropped one place to fourth with a win percentage of 54.17.

South Africa climbed from fifth to second after a landmark 30-run victory, their first Test win in India in 15 years. Temba Bavuma also retained his record of never losing a Test as captain.

 

Australia (No.1 in WTC)

Australia (No.1 in WTC)

Matches Played: 3 | Won: 3 | Lost: 0 | PCT: 100

Australia remain unbeaten with a flawless start and continue to lead the table as the strongest contenders for the WTC 2027 Final.

South Africa (No.2 in WTC)

South Africa (No.2 in WTC)

Matches Played: 3 | Won: 2 | Lost: 1 | PCT: 66.67

After their historic 30-run win in Kolkata, the defending champions have jumped into the top two early in the cycle.

Sri Lanka (No.3 in WTC)

Sri Lanka (No.3 in WTC)

Matches Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 66.67

Sri Lanka maintain consistency and continue to stay in the top three, looking well-poised to challenge for a WTC Final spot.

India (No.4 in WTC)

India (No.4 in WTC)

Matches Played: 8 | Won: 4 | Lost: 3 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 54.17

India’s collapse to 93 while chasing 123 saw them slip to fourth. They now face increasing pressure as home defeats continue to pile up.

Pakistan (No.5 in WTC)

Pakistan (No.5 in WTC)

Matches Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | PCT: 50

Pakistan remain mid-table and will need a strong push in the coming fixtures to stay in the race for the top four.

England (No.6 in WTC)

England (No.6 in WTC)

Matches Played: 5 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 43.33

England stay at sixth, still looking for consistency as they try to climb back into contention.

Bangladesh (No.7 in WTC)

Bangladesh (No.7 in WTC)

Matches Played: 2 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 16.67

Bangladesh are yet to record a win this cycle and remain near the bottom of the table.

West Indies (No.8 in WTC)

West Indies (No.8 in WTC)

Matches Played: 5 | Won: 0 | Lost: 5 | PCT: 0

West Indies are yet to open their account after a tough run of five consecutive losses.

New Zealand (No.9 in WTC)

New Zealand (No.9 in WTC)

Matches Played: 0

New Zealand have not begun their WTC 2025–27 campaign yet and remain at the bottom by default.

Squads

Squads

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa Test Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

