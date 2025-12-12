Advertisement
NewsPhotosUpdated WTC 2025-27 Table After NZ Beat WI: India Slip Below Pakistan, Final Hopes Fade; Check Full List
Updated WTC 2025-27 Table After NZ Beat WI: India Slip Below Pakistan, Final Hopes Fade; Check Full List

Discover the latest ICC WTC 2025-27 points table after New Zealand's thrilling 9-wicket win over West Indies in the 2nd Test. Australia leads with 100% PCT, India slips to 6th (48.15%), Kiwis surge to joint 3rd. Full standings, analysis, and India's path to the 2027 Final inside!"

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Updated WTC Standings

1/11
Updated WTC Standings

New Zealand’s dominant win over the West Indies in the second Test has shaken up the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings. India have slipped further in the table, while the top four positions now look more competitive than ever. Here’s where all nine teams stand after the latest result.

Australia (No.1 in WTC)

2/11
Australia (No.1 in WTC)

Matches: 5 | Won: 5 | Lost: 0 | PCT: 100

Australia remain unstoppable at the top with a perfect record. The defending WTC champions continue to set the benchmark with dominant all-round performances this cycle.

South Africa (No.2 in WTC)

3/11
South Africa (No.2 in WTC)

Matches: 4 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | PCT: 75

South Africa hold second place with an impressive win percentage. Their early momentum has positioned them as strong contenders for the 2027 WTC Final.

Sri Lanka (Joint No.3 in WTC)

4/11
Sri Lanka (Joint No.3 in WTC)

Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 66.67

Sri Lanka continue their steady run and now sit at joint third after a confident start to their campaign.

New Zealand (Joint No.3 in WTC)

5/11
New Zealand (Joint No.3 in WTC)

Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 66.67

New Zealand’s win against the West Indies has propelled them into the top three. The 2021 WTC champions look in rhythm and dangerous early on.

Pakistan (No.5 in WTC)

6/11
Pakistan (No.5 in WTC)

Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | PCT: 50

Pakistan stay in the mid-table spot with a balanced start. Their next series will be crucial in determining whether they can push for the top two.

India (No.6 in WTC)

7/11
India (No.6 in WTC)

Matches: 9 | Won: 4 | Lost: 4 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 48.15

India have slipped further following NZ’s rise. Inconsistency and dropped points have pushed them outside the top five, putting their WTC final hopes under serious threat.

England (No.7 in WTC)

8/11
England (No.7 in WTC)

Matches: 7 | Won: 2 | Lost: 4 | Draw: 1 | DED: 2 | PCT: 30.95

England remain stuck in the lower half due to both poor results and disciplinary deductions. Their path to the top two looks increasingly difficult.

Bangladesh (No.8 in WTC)

9/11
Bangladesh (No.8 in WTC)

Matches: 2 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 16.67

Bangladesh are still searching for their first win of the cycle. Their progress has been slow, but upcoming fixtures offer them a chance to rise.

West Indies (No.9 in WTC)

10/11
West Indies (No.9 in WTC)

Matches: 7 | Won: 0 | Lost: 6 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 4.76

West Indies remain at the bottom after another disappointing defeat. Their campaign has been plagued by batting collapses and inconsistent performances.

WTC Final Hopes Fade

11/11
WTC Final Hopes Fade

With New Zealand jumping to joint third and India slipping to sixth, the road to the WTC 2027 Final has become steeper for Shubman Gill's side. India must avoid further slip-ups, win big in upcoming home series, and rely on other results to stay alive in the race for the top two.

 

