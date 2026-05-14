Virat Kohli hits blazing 106* vs KKR: Check every major record broken by him during RCB's epic Chase in Raipur

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Kohli Surpasses Chris Gayle

During his stunning century, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in cricket history to complete 14,000 T20 runs.

The RCB superstar overtook Chris Gayle’s previous record and added yet another historic milestone to his legendary career.

Virat Kohli – Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs Previous record holder - Chris Gayle