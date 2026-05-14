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NewsPhotosVirat Kohli hits blazing 106* vs KKR: Check every major record broken by him during RCB's epic Chase in Raipur
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Virat Kohli hits blazing 106* vs KKR: Check every major record broken by him during RCB's epic Chase in Raipur

Virat Kohli delivered another unforgettable IPL masterclass against KKR as the RCB star shattered multiple historic records during a stunning chase in Raipur.

Updated:May 14, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
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Every Major Record Broken During RCB’s Epic Chase in Raipur

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Every Major Record Broken During RCB’s Epic Chase in Raipur

Virat Kohli delivered another IPL masterclass with an unbeaten 106* against KKR in IPL 2026, guiding RCB to a crucial win while rewriting the record books once again. Check every record broken -

 

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Fastest to 14,000 T20 Runs

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Fastest to 14,000 T20 Runs

Kohli Surpasses Chris Gayle

During his stunning century, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in cricket history to complete 14,000 T20 runs.

The RCB superstar overtook Chris Gayle’s previous record and added yet another historic milestone to his legendary career.

Virat Kohli – Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs Previous record holder - Chris Gayle

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Most Capped Player in IPL History

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Most Capped Player in IPL History

Kohli Goes Past Dhoni & Rohit

Kohli made his 279th IPL appearance against KKR, becoming the most capped player in tournament history.

Most IPL Matches 279* – Virat Kohli 278 – MS Dhoni 278 – Rohit Sharma

The record highlights Kohli’s incredible longevity and loyalty to RCB.

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Kohli Equals Rohit’s PoTM Record

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Kohli Equals Rohit’s PoTM Record

Most IPL Player of the Match Awards by an Indian

Kohli’s century earned him another Player of the Match award, helping him equal Rohit Sharma’s all-time Indian record.

Most IPL PoTM Awards (Indian Players) 21* – Virat Kohli 21 – Rohit Sharma 18 – MS Dhoni 17 – Ravindra Jadeja 17 – KL Rahul

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Kohli’s Special Record vs KKR

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Kohli’s Special Record vs KKR

Multiple IPL Hundreds Against Two Teams

Kohli became only the second player in IPL history to score multiple centuries against two different opponents.

Players With Multiple Tons vs Two Teams Jos Buttler – vs KKR & RCB Virat Kohli – vs Gujarat Lions & KKR

Another elite achievement for the RCB icon.

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Kohli Dominates KKR Again

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Kohli Dominates KKR Again

Over 1100 IPL Runs Against KKR

Kohli continued his domination over Kolkata Knight Riders and climbed further in the all-time charts.

Most Runs Against One Opponent in IPL 1174 – Kohli vs CSK 1172 – Kohli vs DC 1161 – Rohit vs KKR 1159 – Kohli vs PBKS 1126* – Kohli vs KKR

Kohli now has more than 1100 IPL runs against four different teams.

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One of the Greatest Chasers Ever

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One of the Greatest Chasers Ever

Kohli Joins Buttler in Elite Century List

The unbeaten 106* was Kohli’s third IPL century while chasing, putting him alongside Jos Buttler at the top.

Most IPL Hundreds in Chases 3 – Jos Buttler 3* – Virat Kohli 2 – Ben Stokes

His ability to anchor run chases continues to define his T20 greatness.

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Kohli’s Emotional Reaction

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Kohli’s Emotional Reaction

"If I Bat Long Enough, We Win"

After the match, Kohli admitted that his recent failures frustrated him deeply.

"It eats me up in a way that I know I can play well… if I bat long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher."

The century not only silenced critics after two low scores but also pushed RCB closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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Virat Kohli records vs KKRVirat Kohli 106 vs KKRVirat Kohli IPL 2026Virat Kohli fastest 14000 T20 runsRCB vs KKR Highlights
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