Virat Kohli hits blazing 106* vs KKR: Check every major record broken by him during RCB's epic Chase in Raipur
Virat Kohli delivered another unforgettable IPL masterclass against KKR as the RCB star shattered multiple historic records during a stunning chase in Raipur.
Every Major Record Broken During RCB’s Epic Chase in Raipur
Virat Kohli delivered another IPL masterclass with an unbeaten 106* against KKR in IPL 2026, guiding RCB to a crucial win while rewriting the record books once again. Check every record broken -
Fastest to 14,000 T20 Runs
Kohli Surpasses Chris Gayle
During his stunning century, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in cricket history to complete 14,000 T20 runs.
The RCB superstar overtook Chris Gayle’s previous record and added yet another historic milestone to his legendary career.
Virat Kohli – Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs Previous record holder - Chris Gayle
Most Capped Player in IPL History
Kohli Goes Past Dhoni & Rohit
Kohli made his 279th IPL appearance against KKR, becoming the most capped player in tournament history.
Most IPL Matches 279* – Virat Kohli 278 – MS Dhoni 278 – Rohit Sharma
The record highlights Kohli’s incredible longevity and loyalty to RCB.
Kohli Equals Rohit’s PoTM Record
Most IPL Player of the Match Awards by an Indian
Kohli’s century earned him another Player of the Match award, helping him equal Rohit Sharma’s all-time Indian record.
Most IPL PoTM Awards (Indian Players) 21* – Virat Kohli 21 – Rohit Sharma 18 – MS Dhoni 17 – Ravindra Jadeja 17 – KL Rahul
Kohli’s Special Record vs KKR
Multiple IPL Hundreds Against Two Teams
Kohli became only the second player in IPL history to score multiple centuries against two different opponents.
Players With Multiple Tons vs Two Teams Jos Buttler – vs KKR & RCB Virat Kohli – vs Gujarat Lions & KKR
Another elite achievement for the RCB icon.
Kohli Dominates KKR Again
Over 1100 IPL Runs Against KKR
Kohli continued his domination over Kolkata Knight Riders and climbed further in the all-time charts.
Most Runs Against One Opponent in IPL 1174 – Kohli vs CSK 1172 – Kohli vs DC 1161 – Rohit vs KKR 1159 – Kohli vs PBKS 1126* – Kohli vs KKR
Kohli now has more than 1100 IPL runs against four different teams.
One of the Greatest Chasers Ever
Kohli Joins Buttler in Elite Century List
The unbeaten 106* was Kohli’s third IPL century while chasing, putting him alongside Jos Buttler at the top.
Most IPL Hundreds in Chases 3 – Jos Buttler 3* – Virat Kohli 2 – Ben Stokes
His ability to anchor run chases continues to define his T20 greatness.
Kohli’s Emotional Reaction
"If I Bat Long Enough, We Win"
After the match, Kohli admitted that his recent failures frustrated him deeply.
"It eats me up in a way that I know I can play well… if I bat long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher."
The century not only silenced critics after two low scores but also pushed RCB closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs.
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