Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket Icons That Celebrated Independence Day 2025 With Heartfelt Messages
Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, took to social media to celebrate Independence Day 2025 with heartfelt and patriotic messages. Their tributes reflect deep respect and love for the nation on this special day. Here's a look at their heartfelt wishes for the nation -
Sachin Tendulkar
Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/W8K8iMPD8d— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2025
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Instagram story on India's independence day. pic.twitter.com/GqOUkuBJWF— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2025
Rohit Sharma
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir's Instagram story on India's independence day pic.twitter.com/Ou3cGy7Hpw— Mufaddal Vohra August 15, 2025
Shikhar Dhawan
79 years of freedom, countless sacrifices, and one united heartbeat. Mera Bharat, meri shaan. Proud to be a son of this soil. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata ki Jai— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2025
Mohammad Siraj
Virender Sehwag
कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है, कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है, हम लहरायेंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा, नशा ये हिन्दुस्तां के सम्मान का है। स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/05GpGvYolM— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2025
