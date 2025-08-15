Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket Icons That Celebrated Independence Day 2025 With Heartfelt Messages

Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, took to social media to celebrate Independence Day 2025 with heartfelt and patriotic messages. Their tributes reflect deep respect and love for the nation on this special day. Here's a look at their heartfelt wishes for the nation -

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, took to social media to celebrate Independence Day 2025 with heartfelt and patriotic messages. Their tributes reflect deep respect and love for the nation on this special day. Here's a look at their heartfelt wishes for the nation -

Sachin Tendulkar

2/9
Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/W8K8iMPD8d

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2025
Virat Kohli

3/9
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's Instagram story on India's independence day.  pic.twitter.com/GqOUkuBJWF

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2025
Rohit Sharma

4/9
Rohit Sharma

 pic.twitter.com/edOMxh92HA

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2025
Gautam Gambhir

5/9
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir's Instagram story on India's independence day pic.twitter.com/Ou3cGy7Hpw

— Mufaddal Vohra  August 15, 2025
Shikhar Dhawan

6/9
Shikhar Dhawan

79 years of freedom, countless sacrifices, and one united heartbeat. Mera Bharat, meri shaan. Proud to be a son of this soil. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata ki Jai

— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2025
Mohammad Siraj

7/9
Mohammad Siraj
Virender Sehwag

8/9
Virender Sehwag

कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है, कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है, हम लहरायेंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा, नशा ये हिन्दुस्तां के सम्मान का है। स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/05GpGvYolM

— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2025  
KL Rahul

9/9
KL Rahul
