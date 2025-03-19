Virat Kohli To Adam Gilchrist: 10 Captains With The Most Runs In IPL Wins
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), captains play a pivotal role in shaping their team’s success, not only through strategic decisions but also with their contributions with the bat. Over the years, several legendary leaders have stood out, not just for their captaincy but for their match-winning performances with the bat. Here’s a list of the top captains with the most runs in IPL victories:
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Virat Kohli, the longest-serving captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2011 to 2021, has been instrumental in guiding his team to numerous victories. Kohli has scored an impressive 2,756 runs in 68 winning matches as RCB captain, making him one of the most consistent performers in the league’s history. His ability to chase down targets and build big innings has made him a crucial figure in RCB’s successes.
MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)
MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL history, having led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles and 10 finals. Dhoni has scored 2,722 runs in 110 winning matches as CSK captain. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and finish games remains one of the defining features of his legendary career.
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain in terms of titles, having led Mumbai Indians (MI) to five championships. Rohit has scored 2,569 runs in 88 winning matches as MI captain. His ability to anchor the innings and finish games has made him one of the most influential figures in IPL history.
Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils)
Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, establishing himself as one of the most successful captains in the tournament. Gambhir scored 2,374 runs in 71 winning matches for KKR and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).
David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals)
David Warner, one of the most consistent overseas players in IPL history, led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016. Known for his aggressive and fearless batting style, Warner has scored 1,935 runs in 40 winning matches for SRH and Delhi Capitals as captain.
KL Rahul (Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants)
KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent and stylish batsmen in the IPL. As captain of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul has scored 1,603 runs in 32 winning matches.
Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders)
Shreyas Iyer made an immediate impact as captain by leading the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020. He also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024. Iyer has scored 1,161 runs in 40 winning matches as captain.
Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab)
Virender Sehwag, one of the most explosive openers in cricket history, was a key figure in the early seasons of the IPL. As captain of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Sehwag scored 1,114 runs in 29 winning matches.
Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar captained Mumbai Indians for three seasons, leading by example with the bat. He scored 1,080 runs in 30 winning matches as MI captain.
Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab)
Adam Gilchrist, one of the most successful overseas players in IPL history, led Deccan Chargers to their first IPL title in 2009. Gilchrist also captained Kings XI Punjab and scored 1,047 runs in 35 winning matches as captain.
Trending Photos