Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: 7 Players With Most Fifty Plus Scores In ICC Tournaments

Scoring 50 or more runs in crucial matches of ICC tournaments showcases a cricketer's capability and skill on the field. Here are the top seven players with the most 50+ scores in ICC tournaments.

 

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batsmen in world cricket, tops the list with 39 fifty-plus scores in ICC tournaments. This includes 17 in the ICC Cricket World Cup, 15 in the ICC T20 World Cup, and 7 in the ICC Champions Trophy.

 

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma (India)

The Indian skipper follows Kohli with 31 fifty-plus scores, including 13 in the ICC ODI World Cup, 12 in the ICC T20 World Cup, and 6 in the ICC Champions Trophy.

 

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the "God of Cricket," dominated his era with 23 fifty-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Of these, 21 came in the Cricket World Cup, and 2 in the Champions Trophy.

 

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

The "Universal Boss" had a destructive batting approach and secured 21 fifty-plus scores in ICC tournaments. This includes 8 in the ODI World Cup, 9 in the T20 World Cup, and 4 in the Champions Trophy.

 

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Mahela Jayawardene was a consistently reliable batsman and scored 21 fifty-plus scores, comprising 9 in the ODI World Cup, 7 in the T20 World Cup, and 5 in the Champions Trophy.

 

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

The former Sri Lankan captain played several crucial innings in ICC tournaments, recording 21 fifty-plus scores, including 12 in the ODI World Cup, 4 in the T20 World Cup, and 5 in the Champions Trophy.

 

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest all-rounders in the world, has 19 fifty-plus scores, with 13 in the ODI World Cup, 4 in the T20 World Cup, and 2 in the Champions Trophy.

 

