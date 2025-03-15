Virat Kohli to David Warner: 7 Players With The Most 500+ Runs In An IPL Season
This Galley highlights the most consistent batsmen in IPL history who have achieved a remarkable milestone multiple times. It showcases their dominance, consistency, and impact on their respective teams, emphasizing their best performances and contributions in various seasons of the tournament.
Virat Kohli (7 times)
Virat Kohli is the most consistent batsman in IPL history and the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer. He has registered 500+ runs in a season seven times, with his best performance coming in 2016, when he amassed a record-breaking 973 runs, including four centuries.
David Warner (7 times)
David Warner is the most consistent overseas batsman in IPL history, achieving 500+ runs in seven different seasons. His best campaign came in 2016 when he scored 848 runs and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title.
KL Rahul (5 times)
KL Rahul has played for four different franchises and has been a prolific run-scorer, crossing 500+ runs in five different seasons. His best season came in 2020, when he led Kings XI Punjab and scored 670 runs, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.
Shikhar Dhawan (5 times)
Shikhar Dhawan has been a reliable top-order batsman, surpassing 500+ runs in five different IPL seasons. His best performance came in 2020 when he scored 618 runs, including two consecutive centuries.
Chris Gayle (3 times)
The explosive West Indian batsman Chris Gayle crossed the 500-run mark in three consecutive seasons (2011, 2012, and 2013). His best season came in 2012 when he smashed 733 runs, including a record number of sixes.
Quinton de Kock (3 times)
Quinton de Kock has established himself as one of the most dynamic openers in the IPL, scoring 500+ runs in three different seasons. His best season was in 2019, when he amassed 529 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians.
Suresh Raina (3 times)
Suresh Raina, a key player for Chennai Super Kings, has surpassed 500+ runs in three IPL seasons. His best campaign came in 2013 when he scored 548 runs, playing a crucial role in CSK’s success.
Trending Photos