Virat Kohli to David Warner: 7 Players With The Most 500+ Runs In An IPL Season

This Galley highlights the most consistent batsmen in IPL history who have achieved a remarkable milestone multiple times. It showcases their dominance, consistency, and impact on their respective teams, emphasizing their best performances and contributions in various seasons of the tournament.

 

Updated:Mar 15, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Virat Kohli (7 times)

1/7
Virat Kohli (7 times)

Virat Kohli is the most consistent batsman in IPL history and the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer. He has registered 500+ runs in a season seven times, with his best performance coming in 2016, when he amassed a record-breaking 973 runs, including four centuries.

 

David Warner (7 times)

2/7
David Warner

David Warner is the most consistent overseas batsman in IPL history, achieving 500+ runs in seven different seasons. His best campaign came in 2016 when he scored 848 runs and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title.

 

KL Rahul (5 times)

3/7
KL Rahul

KL Rahul has played for four different franchises and has been a prolific run-scorer, crossing 500+ runs in five different seasons. His best season came in 2020, when he led Kings XI Punjab and scored 670 runs, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

 

Shikhar Dhawan (5 times)

4/7
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been a reliable top-order batsman, surpassing 500+ runs in five different IPL seasons. His best performance came in 2020 when he scored 618 runs, including two consecutive centuries.

 

Chris Gayle (3 times)

5/7
Chris Gayle

 The explosive West Indian batsman Chris Gayle crossed the 500-run mark in three consecutive seasons (2011, 2012, and 2013). His best season came in 2012 when he smashed 733 runs, including a record number of sixes.

 

Quinton de Kock (3 times)

6/7
Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has established himself as one of the most dynamic openers in the IPL, scoring 500+ runs in three different seasons. His best season was in 2019, when he amassed 529 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians.

 

Suresh Raina (3 times)

7/7
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, a key player for Chennai Super Kings, has surpassed 500+ runs in three IPL seasons. His best campaign came in 2013 when he scored 548 runs, playing a crucial role in CSK’s success.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK