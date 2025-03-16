Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872846https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-to-kl-rahul-potential-vice-captains-for-each-ipl-2025-team-2872846
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
photoDetails

Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team

With all teams having announced their captains for IPL 2025, let’s take a look at the potential vice captains who could step in to lead their respective teams when needed.  

 

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

1/10
Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders have officially named Venkatesh Iyer as their vice-captain. The franchise retained him for ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, demonstrating their faith in his leadership abilities.  

 

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2/10
Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja briefly took over as CSK captain in 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down but later relinquished the role, with Dhoni resuming leadership. Now, under  Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy, Jadeja is a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role. 

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals (DC)

3/10
KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals (DC)

KL Rahul was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Looking at  his past leadership experience, he is a likely choice to serve as vice-captain under Axar Patel. 

 

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians (MI)

4/10
Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s current T20I captain, has been a key player for the  Mumbai Indians.  His leadership skills and experience make him the first choice  for MI’s vice-captaincy under Hardik Pandya.  

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

5/10
Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

With the departure of Faf du Plessis, RCB requires an experienced player to support its young captain, Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli, the franchise’s most iconic player and former captain, is the likely candidate to take on the vice-captaincy role.

 

Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

6/10
Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings secured Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and his experience makes him a strong contender for vice-captain under Shreyas Iyer.  

 

Follow Us

Nitish Rana - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

7/10
Nitish Rana - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

After being released by KKR, Nitish Rana was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹4.20 crore. Given his captaincy stint with KKR in 2023, he is a likely choice for the vice-captaincy role under Sanju Samson.  

 

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

8/10
Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IPL 2025 marks Heinrich Klaasen’s third year with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Retained in the Mega Auction, he is a probable choice for vice-captain under Pat Cummins.

 

Follow Us

Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)

9/10
Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rashid Khan, one of the Gujarat Titans' most experienced players, is expected to take on the vice-captaincy role under Shubman Gill. His leadership and match-winning abilities make him an ideal deputy.  

 

Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

10/10
Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran captained LSG in KL Rahul’s absence during IPL 2024. With Rishabh Pant now leading the team, Pooran is a likely candidate to serve as vice-captain once again.  

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025 vice captainsIPL team leadership 2025vice captains IPL teamsIPL captains and vice captains 2025IPL leadership rolesIPL 2025 squad updatesIPL team captains and vice-captainsbest vice-captains in IPLIPL 2025 player rolesIPL team management 2025IPL squad analysisIPL leadership rankingsIPL 2025 key playersIPL 2025 news. Venkatesh Iyer KKRRavindra Jadeja CSKKL Rahul DCSuryakumar Yadav MIVirat Kohli RCBGlenn Maxwell PBKSNitish Rana RRHeinrich Klaasen SRHRashid Khan GTNicholas Pooran LSG.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Highest Wicket Takers For Mumbai Indians In IPL
From Hardik Pandya To Jasprit Bumrah: List Of Highest Wicket Takers For Mumbai Indians In IPL
camera icon7
title
Elon Musk
Humans On Mars By 2031? Elon Musk Confirms Starship With Optimus Launching By…
camera icon10
title
IPL
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top 10 Captains With The Most Wins In IPL History
camera icon8
title
Intel
Intel’s CEO Tan To Receive Whopping Rs 600 Crore Per Year – What’s Behind Massive Paycheck?
camera icon8
title
Most Centuries In IPL History
From Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill: List Of Batters With Most Centuries In IPL History
NEWS ON ONE CLICK