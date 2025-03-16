Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
With all teams having announced their captains for IPL 2025, let’s take a look at the potential vice captains who could step in to lead their respective teams when needed.
Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders have officially named Venkatesh Iyer as their vice-captain. The franchise retained him for ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, demonstrating their faith in his leadership abilities.
Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ravindra Jadeja briefly took over as CSK captain in 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down but later relinquished the role, with Dhoni resuming leadership. Now, under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy, Jadeja is a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role.
KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals (DC)
KL Rahul was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Looking at his past leadership experience, he is a likely choice to serve as vice-captain under Axar Patel.
Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav, India’s current T20I captain, has been a key player for the Mumbai Indians. His leadership skills and experience make him the first choice for MI’s vice-captaincy under Hardik Pandya.
Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
With the departure of Faf du Plessis, RCB requires an experienced player to support its young captain, Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli, the franchise’s most iconic player and former captain, is the likely candidate to take on the vice-captaincy role.
Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings secured Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and his experience makes him a strong contender for vice-captain under Shreyas Iyer.
Nitish Rana - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
After being released by KKR, Nitish Rana was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹4.20 crore. Given his captaincy stint with KKR in 2023, he is a likely choice for the vice-captaincy role under Sanju Samson.
Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
IPL 2025 marks Heinrich Klaasen’s third year with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Retained in the Mega Auction, he is a probable choice for vice-captain under Pat Cummins.
Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)
Rashid Khan, one of the Gujarat Titans' most experienced players, is expected to take on the vice-captaincy role under Shubman Gill. His leadership and match-winning abilities make him an ideal deputy.
Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Nicholas Pooran captained LSG in KL Rahul’s absence during IPL 2024. With Rishabh Pant now leading the team, Pooran is a likely candidate to serve as vice-captain once again.
