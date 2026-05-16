Virat Kohli's legacy beyond numbers: Inside King Kohli's diet, fitness, lifestyle, achievements & more - Check in pics
Virat Kohli is not just one of the greatest batters of modern cricket, but also a symbol of discipline, fitness, and consistency. From transforming his lifestyle and diet to becoming one of the fittest athletes in world cricket, Kohli completely changed the standards of Indian cricket. His journey from a talented youngster to 'King Kohli' was built on hard work, mental strength, and relentless dedication. Along with breaking records across formats, Kohli also inspired a fitness revolution in Indian cricket through his strict diet, intense training routines, and unmatched passion for excellence both on and off the field.
Here’s a closer look at Kohli’s diet, batting records, achievements, lifestyle & more:
The rise of 'King Kohli'
Virat Kohli transformed himself from a talented youngster into one of the fittest and most dominant cricketers in the world. His journey was not just about scoring runs and breaking records, but also about discipline, fitness, mental toughness, and consistency. From leading India to historic Test victories to finally winning the IPL title after 18 seasons, Kohli redefined the standards of modern cricket. (Pic Credits: IANS)
How fitness changed Kohli’s career
Before his transformation, Kohli struggled with fitness issues and inconsistency. However, once he changed his lifestyle, his game completely evolved. His fitness transformation helped him play longer innings without fatigue while improving his running between the wickets. Increased stamina and strength also enhanced his concentration in pressure situations. Along with becoming a sharper fielder with quicker reflexes, Kohli developed better bat speed and shot power, making him one of the most complete cricketers of the modern era. His fitness revolution also changed Indian cricket culture, where endurance and athleticism became a major part of team selection. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Virat Kohli’s diet
Virat Kohli once revealed in an interview that nearly “90 per cent of my food is steamed or boiled.” His diet mainly includes salads with light dressing, dal, rajma, lobhiya, and grilled or pan-cooked food. He avoids deep-fried meals, processed food, sugary snacks, and excessive masala, preferring simple flavours with salt, pepper, and lime. Kohli’s clean eating habits have played a huge role in helping him maintain peak fitness levels and recover quickly after matches. (Pic Credits: IANS)
The secret behind Kohli’s consistency
Kohli admitted that controlling food cravings was one of the biggest challenges during his fitness journey. Over time, he trained himself to follow the same healthy diet daily without focusing too much on taste. According to Kohli, “Repetition is everything.” This disciplined mindset helped him build incredible consistency across all formats while maintaining elite fitness levels for several years. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Kohli’s record-breaking career
Kohli’s career is filled with achievements that defined an era in cricket. He became the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries, crossed 9000 Test runs, led India to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia, and won four ICC trophies with the Indian team. Between 2016 and 2018, Kohli dominated world cricket with more than 3500 Test runs at an average above 66. In the IPL, he also created history by becoming the batter with the most centuries in the tournament, while scoring over 9,000 runs in the league. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Kohli’s impact on Indian test cricket
Kohli brought aggression, intensity, and fitness back into Indian Test cricket. Under his captaincy, India remained the No.1 Test team for years, while fast bowlers became match-winners overseas. Fitness became non-negotiable in the Indian setup, and fans once again developed a strong emotional connection with red-ball cricket. Even after retiring from Test cricket during IPL 2025, fans arrived wearing white jerseys to honour his incredible legacy in the format. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Why Virat Kohli remains a global icon
Kohli’s story is about transformation, mental strength, and an obsession with improvement. Whether it was fitness, leadership, discipline, or handling pressure, he became the face of modern Indian cricket through hard work and dedication. From smashing centuries to changing fitness culture in Indian cricket, King Kohli built a legacy that goes far beyond numbers and trophies. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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