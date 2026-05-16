Virat Kohli's legacy beyond numbers: Inside King Kohli's diet, fitness, lifestyle, achievements & more - Check in pics

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Virat Kohli is not just one of the greatest batters of modern cricket, but also a symbol of discipline, fitness, and consistency. From transforming his lifestyle and diet to becoming one of the fittest athletes in world cricket, Kohli completely changed the standards of Indian cricket. His journey from a talented youngster to 'King Kohli' was built on hard work, mental strength, and relentless dedication. Along with breaking records across formats, Kohli also inspired a fitness revolution in Indian cricket through his strict diet, intense training routines, and unmatched passion for excellence both on and off the field.

Here’s a closer look at Kohli’s diet, batting records, achievements, lifestyle & more: