NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's Media Trial: 8 Ex-Cricketers Who Left No Stone Unturned To Criticise Kohli; From Sunil Gavaskar To Sanjay Manjrekar
Virat Kohli's Media Trial: 8 Ex-Cricketers Who Left No Stone Unturned To Criticise Kohli; From Sunil Gavaskar To Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli faced intense scrutiny from ex-cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar between 2024–26. From strike-rate debates to technical questions, here’s how Kohli answered every doubt with runs, records, and match-winning performances.

Updated:Jan 10, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
When Virat Kohli Became Cricket’s Most Questioned Superstar

1/12
When Virat Kohli Became Cricket’s Most Questioned Superstar

Between 2024 and early 2026, Virat Kohli found himself under relentless scrutiny. Despite elite numbers, former cricketers questioned his strike rate, technique, temperament, and even his place in modern T20 cricket. Yet, every phase of criticism triggered a familiar response;  Kohli raising his game.

 

Sunil Gavaskar vs Kohli

2/12
Sunil Gavaskar vs Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar openly criticized Kohli’s middle-over strike rate during IPL 2024, questioning why he reacted to critics if outside noise didn’t matter. The legend argued that 120 strike rates were outdated in T20s. Kohli answered with runs, match-winning knocks, and an Orange Cap.

 

Simon Doull’s ‘Stat-Padding’ Charge

3/12
Simon Doull’s ‘Stat-Padding’ Charge

Simon Doull repeatedly claimed Kohli slowed down near personal landmarks, especially during IPL 2024. The accusation sparked debate  until Kohli delivered high-impact innings under pressure, silencing the narrative with intent-driven performances.

 

Sanjay Manjrekar Questions His T20I Future

4/12
Sanjay Manjrekar Questions His T20I Future

Manjrekar suggested India should move past Kohli in T20Is and invest in younger hitters. The comment resurfaced during squad discussions  only for Kohli to dominate major tournaments and remain India’s most reliable big-match batter.

 

Michael Vaughan Flags a Technical Decline

5/12
Michael Vaughan Flags a Technical Decline

During the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Vaughan noted Kohli’s struggles against spin, claiming he no longer dictated terms on turning tracks. Months later, Kohli adjusted his game, showing patience, control, and authority against quality spin attacks

Aakash Chopra’s ‘Outside Off’ Analysis

6/12
Aakash Chopra’s ‘Outside Off’ Analysis

Chopra dissected Kohli’s recurring dismissals outside off-stump, particularly in Tests. Unlike harsher critics, his analysis was technical  and Kohli responded by tightening shot selection and rediscovering his defensive discipline.

 

Anil Kumble Spots Footwork Issues

7/12
Anil Kumble Spots Footwork Issues

Anil Kumble observed Kohli’s footwork against spin wasn’t as dynamic as before. The criticism proved timely Kohli returned to domestic cricket, refined his movement, and reasserted control in longer formats.

 

Gautam Gambhir on Aggression & Aura

8/12
Gautam Gambhir on Aggression & Aura

Before becoming coach, Gambhir questioned Kohli’s on-field aggression and leadership style. While opinions differed, Kohli’s intensity continued to fuel India’s competitive edge  especially in pressure scenarios.

 

Glenn McGrath’s ‘Waning Aura’ Remark

9/12
Glenn McGrath’s ‘Waning Aura’ Remark

McGrath suggested Kohli’s intimidation factor had dipped in early 2026. Weeks later, Kohli shattered a historic List A record, reminding the cricketing world that aura follows runs and Kohli still had plenty.

Delhi Return That Silenced the Noise

10/12
Delhi Return That Silenced the Noise

Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years proved pivotal. Scores of 131 and 77 showcased hunger, adaptability, and dominance forcing critics to reassess their stance.

 

Faster Than Tendulkar - And Still Hungry

11/12
Faster Than Tendulkar - And Still Hungry

By becoming the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, Kohli eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Even former skeptics admitted that form, fitness, and longevity were still firmly on Kohli’s side.

 

The Verdict

12/12
The Verdict

Most criticism over the last two years was performance-driven, not personal. But every doubt followed the same script: Kohli adapted, evolved, and delivered. As many critics quietly walked back their comments, one truth remained unchanged ; a happy, motivated Virat Kohli is still cricket’s most dangerous batter.

 

