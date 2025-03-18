Which IPL Team Has the Most Hundreds? It’s Not Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a powerhouse of cricketing excellence since its inception in 2008. From blistering centuries to record-breaking individual scores exceeding 150, the tournament has witnessed some of the finest batting performances in T20 cricket. By the end of IPL 2024, a total of 101 centuries had been scored, showcasing the dominance of batsmen across all franchises. Let’s explore how each IPL team has fared in terms of centuries:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 19 Centuries
Royal Challengers Bangalore leads the list with 19 centuries, the most by any franchise. Virat Kohli alone accounts for 8 of these centuries, establishing himself as the backbone of RCB’s batting lineup. Other notable contributors include AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, whose explosive batting has helped in high scores.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 17 Centuries
Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of IPL in 2008, have produced some explosive batting performances over the years. Jos Buttler stands out with 4 centuries in the 2022 season, while Sanju Samson holds the record as the youngest player to score a century for Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 15 Centuries
Despite not winning an IPL title, the Punjab Kings have witnessed some spectacular individual performances. Chris Gayle has scored 6 centuries for PBKS, and David Miller’s blistering 101 off 38 balls in 2013 remains one of the most iconic innings in IPL history.
Delhi Capitals (DC) – 13 Centuries
Delhi Capitals have had inconsistent team success, but their players have produced outstanding individual performances. Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and David Warner have all scored centuries for the franchise, showcasing the batting depth within the team.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 10 Centuries
Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchises with 5 titles, has relied more on team unity than individual brilliance. However, standout centuries include Shane Watson’s match-winning 117 in the 2018 final, which remains one of the most memorable innings in IPL history.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 9 Centuries
Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL champions in 2016, has produced several match-winning centuries. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson have been the key architects of these performances, often setting up or chasing down big targets.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 8 Centuries
Despite being the first team to win 5 IPL titles, Mumbai Indians have fewer individual centuries compared to other teams. However, notable innings include Sanath Jayasuriya’s 114 in 2008* and Rohit Sharma’s explosive century against KKR in 2012.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 8 Centuries
KKR has witnessed some historic centuries over the years. Brendon McCullum’s 158 in the first-ever IPL match in 2008 remains one of the most iconic innings in T20 history. Gautam Gambhir and Venkatesh Iyer have also contributed crucial centuries for the team.
Gujarat Titans (GT) – 5 Centuries
Gujarat Titans made an immediate impact by winning their debut season in 2022. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have played match-winning innings, contributing to the team’s early success with powerful centuries.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 4 Centuries
Lucknow Super Giants, a new franchise introduced in 2022, have already seen powerful individual performances. Quinton de Kock’s 140 against KKR* in LSG’s debut season stands out as one of the best knocks in IPL history.
Trending Photos