Which IPL Team Has the Most Hundreds? It’s Not Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a powerhouse of cricketing excellence since its inception in 2008. From blistering centuries to record-breaking individual scores exceeding 150, the tournament has witnessed some of the finest batting performances in T20 cricket. By the end of IPL 2024, a total of 101 centuries had been scored, showcasing the dominance of batsmen across all franchises. Let’s explore how each IPL team has fared in terms of centuries: