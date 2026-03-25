Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner's sister & 10th Richest Indian's daughter; Has net worth of Rs 1,770 crore net worth; Went Viral on Internet after RCB's Rs 16,600 cr deal - In Pics

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Ananya Birla, born in 1994 in Mumbai, is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. She is also the sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla, who is set to become the new chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Instead of solely relying on her family legacy, Ananya has carved out a distinct identity as a successful entrepreneur, singer, investor, and mental health advocate, balancing creative passions with sharp business acumen.

Ananya went viral on X after Birla group along with a consortium bought RCB at Rs 16,600 crore.