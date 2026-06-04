Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral after RCB title win & convo with Mr Nags

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Before the RCB celebrations made her trend again, Ananya had already attracted international attention for her appearance at the Met Gala 2026. Dressed in a Robert Wun couture creation styled by Rhea Kapoor and paired with a striking stainless-steel mask designed by Subodh Gupta, she emerged as one of the most-discussed names on the red carpet. Now, thanks to RCB's title-winning season and a viral Mr. Nags moment, she is once again dominating headlines.