Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral after RCB title win & convo with Mr Nags
Who is Ananya Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, RCB owner Aryaman Birla's sister and entrepreneur worth up to Rs 1,770 crore, now going viral after RCB's IPL 2026 title win and her hilarious interaction with Mr. Nags.
Who Is Ananya Birla? The RCB Figure Trending After IPL 2026
Ananya Birla is back in the spotlight following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 triumph. The daughter of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and sister of RCB chairman Aryaman Birla has become one of the most talked-about personalities associated with the franchise. A viral interaction at the RCB celebrations has only amplified the buzz around her.
The Viral Mr. Nags Moment That Broke The Internet
RCB content creator Mr. Nags stole the spotlight during the franchise's celebrations when he jokingly asked Ananya Birla, "How does it feel to win your first trophy without doing anything?" The light-hearted exchange quickly spread across X, with fans sharing clips and reactions across social media.
Daughter Of One Of India's Richest Business Leaders
Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. While she comes from one of India's most influential business families, she has spent years creating her own identity across entrepreneurship, entertainment and philanthropy.
Elite Education And Entrepreneurial Ambitions
Ananya attended the American School of Bombay before studying economics and management at the University of Oxford. Her academic background played a key role in shaping her interest in business leadership and launching independent ventures at a young age.
Her Growing Connection With RCB
Interest in Ananya surged after the Birla-led consortium completed the Rs 16,600 crore acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Aryaman Birla taking a prominent role within the franchise, Ananya has increasingly become a familiar face around RCB and its fanbase.
The First Indian Artist To Achieve A Major Milestone
Apart from business, Ananya also built a successful music career. She became the first Indian artist to earn a platinum-certified English-language single, establishing a global presence before eventually shifting her primary focus back to business and investments.
Entrepreneur At Just 17
Ananya entered the business world remarkably early. At the age of 17, she launched Svatantra Microfin, a company dedicated to providing financial support to women in rural India. The venture has since evolved into one of the country's leading microfinance institutions.
Net Worth And Influence
Ananya Birla's personal fortune is estimated to be between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,770 crore. Her influence spans multiple industries, including finance, technology, entertainment and philanthropy, making her one of India's most prominent young entrepreneurs.
Championing Mental Health Awareness
Mental health advocacy remains central to Ananya's public work. Having spoken openly about her own struggles with anxiety and depression, she co-founded MPower, an initiative focused on improving mental health awareness and access to treatment across India.
Met Gala Star And IPL 2026 Talking Point
Before the RCB celebrations made her trend again, Ananya had already attracted international attention for her appearance at the Met Gala 2026. Dressed in a Robert Wun couture creation styled by Rhea Kapoor and paired with a striking stainless-steel mask designed by Subodh Gupta, she emerged as one of the most-discussed names on the red carpet. Now, thanks to RCB's title-winning season and a viral Mr. Nags moment, she is once again dominating headlines.
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