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NewsPhotosWho is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral for her 'Meta Gala' 2026 look - In pics
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Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral for her 'Meta Gala' 2026 look - In pics

Who is Ananya Birla? Meet RCB owner Aryaman Birla’s sister and Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter, now going viral for her striking Met Gala 2026 look and Rs 1,770 crore net worth.

Updated:May 06, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
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Who Is Ananya Birla?

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Who Is Ananya Birla?

Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, sister of new RCB chairman Aryaman Birla and one of India’s most influential young businesswomen. She first went viral after the Birla-led consortium’s Rs 16,600 crore RCB deal and is now back in headlines after being spotted in the stands and for her viral Met Gala 2026 appearance.

 

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Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Daughter

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Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Daughter

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and one of India’s richest businessmen. Despite her powerful family legacy, she has built an identity of her own across business, music and philanthropy.

 

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Education And Early Vision

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Education And Early Vision

Ananya studied at the American School of Bombay before pursuing economics and management at the University of Oxford. Her education helped shape her early interest in entrepreneurship, leadership and building independent ventures.

 

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Started Young In Business

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Started Young In Business

At just 17, Ananya launched Svatantra Microfin, a company focused on providing small loans to women in rural India. It has since grown into one of India’s leading microfinance institutions and remains her biggest entrepreneurial success.

 

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The RCB Connection

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The RCB Connection

Ananya returned to cricket headlines after the Birla-led consortium acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a blockbuster Rs 16,600 crore deal. With Aryaman Birla set to lead RCB, Ananya’s connection to one of IPL’s biggest franchises quickly pushed her into fresh spotlight.

 

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Spotted In The RCB Stands

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Spotted In The RCB Stands

Ananya Birla has also been spotted in the stands during RCB matches, adding to her growing visibility among IPL fans. Her presence around the franchise has only increased public curiosity around the Birla family’s new role in the league.

 

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Music And Global Fame

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Music And Global Fame

Ananya also made her mark in music and became the first Indian artist with a platinum-certified English single. She later stepped away from music to focus more deeply on business and long-term investments.

 

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Net Worth And Public Influence

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Net Worth And Public Influence

Ananya Birla’s net worth is estimated between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,770 crore. She is known for her luxury lifestyle, global investments and growing influence across business, entertainment and public life.

 

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Mental Health And Philanthropy

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Mental Health And Philanthropy

Ananya has spoken openly about anxiety and depression and co-founded MPower, a mental health initiative focused on awareness and treatment access in India. Her philanthropic work remains a major part of her public identity.

 

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Met Gala 2026 Look Goes Viral

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Met Gala 2026 Look Goes Viral

Ananya Birla grabbed global attention at Met Gala 2026 in a dramatic Robert Wun couture look styled by Rhea Kapoor and paired with a striking stainless steel mask by Subodh Gupta, making her one of the most talked-about names on the red carpet.

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ananya birlaAnanya Birla net worthAnanya Birla Met Gala 2026Ananya Birla RCBKumar Mangalam Birla daughter
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