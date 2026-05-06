Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral for her 'Meta Gala' 2026 look - In pics

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Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, sister of new RCB chairman Aryaman Birla and one of India’s most influential young businesswomen. She first went viral after the Birla-led consortium’s Rs 16,600 crore RCB deal and is now back in headlines after being spotted in the stands and for her viral Met Gala 2026 appearance.