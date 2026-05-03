Who is Lakshmi Mittal? RR new owner who is known as 'King of steel'; has net worth of Rs 1,77,62,000,00,00,000 bought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team at Rs 15,660 cr with Poonawala and Badale - In pics

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After India's disappointing Olympics performances in 2000 and 2004, Mittal set up the Mittal Champions Trust with $9 million to fund ten Indian athletes with world-class potential. He founded the LNMIIT in Jaipur, donated £15 million to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, contributed ₹100 crore to India's PM CARES Fund during COVID-19, and matched over £1 million in BBC Comic Relief fundraising.

Now he has owned Rajasthan Royals