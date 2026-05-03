Who is Lakshmi Mittal? RR new owner who is known as 'King of steel'; has net worth of Rs 1,77,62,000,00,00,000 bought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team at Rs 15,660 cr with Poonawala and Badale - In pics
Meet Lakshmi Mittal - the Rajasthan-born boy who built a $21 billion steel empire and just bought Rajasthan Royals for Rs 15,660 crore. From a small-town kid to the world's Steel King, this is his full story and Inside RR deal that involves Adar Poonawala and Manoj Badale - In pics
Who is Lakshmi Mittal?
Born on 15 June 1950 in Sadulpur, Rajasthan, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is an Indian billionaire businessman and global steel magnate. Known as the "Steel King," he is the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaking company. His acquisition of Rajasthan Royals is a full-circle moment a Rajasthani-born tycoon now owning the state's IPL franchise.
Early life and education
Mittal grew up in a modest Marwari family in Rajasthan before moving to Calcutta. He studied at Shri Daulatram Nopany Vidyalaya and graduated with a B.Com (first class) from the prestigious St. Xavier's College, University of Calcutta. From a young age, he worked alongside his father in the family steel mill, laying the groundwork for a global empire.
First steel factory at age 26
In 1976, when the Indian government curtailed domestic steel production, the 26-year-old Mittal opened his first steel factory PT Ispat Indo in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia. This bold move set the template for his career: spotting opportunity where others saw obstacles. The Indonesian venture became the springboard for his global expansion.
Building a global steel empire
Through the 1980s and 90s, Mittal acquired loss-making, state-owned steel plants across Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland, Romania, Kazakhstan, Poland, and Mexico turning each one profitable through operational expertise. By 2004, he merged his companies into Mittal Steel Co., the world's largest steelmaker at the time. ArcelorMittal today operates in over 60 countries.
The $33 billion Arcelor deal - biggest moment of his career
In 2006, Mittal launched a $33 billion hostile takeover bid for Arcelor, Europe's biggest steelmaker. Despite fierce political resistance across France, Luxembourg, and Belgium, he prevailed. The resulting merger created ArcelorMittal - the undisputed global steel giant and is hailed as one of the most audacious corporate takeovers in history.
Net worth and wealth milestones
Mittal's wealth peaked in 2008 at a staggering $45 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world. In 2005, Forbes ranked him third globally - the first Indian citizen ever to break into the top 10. As of 2024, his net worth stands at approximately $16.7 billion. He owns three mansions on London's "Billionaire's Row" worth over $470 million.
Family - succession and legacy
Mittal is married to Usha Mittal. They have two children: son Aditya Mittal and daughter Vanisha Mittal Bhatia, both on the ArcelorMittal board. In February 2021, Lakshmi handed the CEO role to Aditya while remaining Executive Chairman. The Rajasthan Royals acquisition was made jointly by father and son, reinforcing their vision of expanding the family legacy beyond steel.
Awards and global recognition
India awarded Mittal the Padma Vibhushan — the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2008. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2007 for his services to the British steel industry. He has been named "Business Person of the Year" by The Sunday Times, "Person of the Year" by the Financial Times, and featured in Time magazine's "Time 100" list of the world's most influential people.
Philanthropy - sports, education and health
After India's disappointing Olympics performances in 2000 and 2004, Mittal set up the Mittal Champions Trust with $9 million to fund ten Indian athletes with world-class potential. He founded the LNMIIT in Jaipur, donated £15 million to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, contributed ₹100 crore to India's PM CARES Fund during COVID-19, and matched over £1 million in BBC Comic Relief fundraising.
Now he has owned Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals - a homecoming for the Steel King
In May 2026, the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute CEO) acquired Rajasthan Royals for Rs 15,660 crore (~$1.65 billion), buying out long-time owner Manoj Badale. The Mittals will hold a 75% stake, Poonawalla ~18%, with the deal expected to close in Q3 2026. For Lakshmi Mittal a boy born in Rajasthan owning the Royals is far more than just a business deal.
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