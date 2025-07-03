Who Is Mia Zelu? The Viral Influencer Rishabh Pant Can’t Stop Liking On Instagram?
Just weeks after Virat Kohli’s social media activity with actress Avneet Kaur sparked intense buzz online, another big name from Indian cricket is making headlines. This time, it’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is trending not for a six or a stunning catch but for his Instagram behavior.
Likes Drew Attention
While on national duty in England, Pant’s Instagram ‘likes’ drew attention, setting off a chain reaction on social media. From memes to moral debates, fans have mixed opinions. Here's a complete breakdown of the controversy gripping cricket and pop culture fans alike.
Who is Mia Zelu?
Mia Zelu is not your average influencer. She is a digital creator, powered by AI, and designed for the era of synthetic beauty and viral engagement. Known for posting bold, stylized images, she has amassed over 145,000 followers on Instagram.
No Word from Pant Yet
So far, neither Pant nor his team has issued any statement or clarification. As speculation continues, the silence is being interpreted in many ways some think he’s ignoring the noise; others believe a PR response is pending. Zelu, the AI influencer, hasn’t commented either, understandably, since she's an algorithm, not a person.
Timing Is Everything - Why Fans Reacted Strongly
What really intensified the reaction was the timing. Pant’s activity surfaced just days after the Kohli-Avneet Kaur saga had cooled down. The internet was still recovering from that wave of speculation and gossip. So when Pant’s ‘likes’ came into focus, users were quick to jump on the narrative.
From Likes to Laughs - Meme Culture Takes Over
It didn’t take long for the internet to do what it does best, create memes. Screenshots of Pant’s liked posts were paired with cheeky captions, cricket puns, and sarcastic reactions. “Pant is saving himself from relationship drama by going digital,” one user posted.
Kohli-Avneet Kaur Flashback - Déjà Vu?
This isn’t the first time a cricketer's Instagram ‘like’ has become national news. Just a few weeks earlier, Virat Kohli was in the spotlight for liking a photo of Avneet Kaur. That incident spiraled into fan theories, wild rumors, and endless social media discourse.
The Debate - Is It Really a Big Deal?
Some fans found the incident harmless, others weren't amused. Debates broke out online over whether a public figure especially one representing the country should be more careful with social media engagement. Others defended Pant, arguing that liking posts doesn’t violate any code of conduct.
The Bigger Picture Social Media Pressure On Athletes
Whether it’s Virat, Pant, or any top-level athlete, one thing is clear: In today’s digital era, even the smallest actions online are scrutinized by millions.
