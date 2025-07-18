Who Is Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan? Her Previous Marriage, Love Story, Legal Battle & More
The personal life of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has frequently captured headlines. Their story, marked by love, marriage, and dramatic accusations, has unfolded publicly. Let's deep dive into Hasin's life -
Life Full Of Controversies
The personal life of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has frequently captured headlines. Their story, marked by love, marriage, and dramatic accusations, has unfolded publicly. Let's deep dive into Hasin's life -
A Filmy First Meeting
Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan first crossed paths during the 2012 IPL season. At the time, Hasin Jahan was a cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Shami was a part of the team. It was reportedly love at first sight for the fast bowler.
Hasin Jahan's Past Before Mohammed Shami
Hasin Jahan had a different life and a previous marriage. Born in 1980, she married Sheikh Saifuddin, a grocery shop owner, in 2002. They had two children together before separating in 2010.
Wedding Bells And New Beginnings
After her separation, Hasin Jahan pursued her passion for modeling and cheering, leading her to the IPL where she met Shami. After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot on June 6, 2014. Following their marriage, Hasin Jahan stepped away from her modeling and cheerleading career.
Welcoming Their Daughter, Aaira
In 2015, Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan welcomed their daughter, Aaira. This joyous addition marked a significant new chapter in their lives, bringing happiness and hope to the family.
Trouble in Paradise
The relationship took a dramatic turn in 2018 when Hasin Jahan publicly accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery. She also leveled serious allegations of match-fixing against the cricketer. These accusations quickly escalated into a bitter legal battle.
BCCI Clears Shami of Match-Fixing
Despite the gravity of the match-fixing allegations, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit conducted an investigation. Following their probe, Mohammed Shami was cleared of any involvement in match-fixing, providing him with significant relief amidst the turmoil.
Ongoing Legal Battles And Public Scrutiny
Hasin Jahan filed an FIR against Shami and his family, leading to protracted legal proceedings. Their personal lives were thrust into the public spotlight, drawing widespread attention and intense media scrutiny.
A Complex Relationship Moving Forward
Today, Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan remain estranged, with their legal battles continuing. While their relationship remains complex and unresolved, Shami continues to excel in his cricketing career, maintaining his professional focus amidst personal adversity.
Trending Photos